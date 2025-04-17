Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron rematch rounds row reaches resolution for Sunday's light-heavyweight clash
Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron rematch on Sunday April 20 live on Sky Sports; the rival camps had been deadlocked in a dispute over the number of rounds that the bout would be contested over but that has now been resolved and they will fight over 10 rounds
Thursday 17 April 2025 14:03, UK
Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron will contest their light-heavyweight rematch on Sunday over 10 rounds, it has been confirmed.
The rival camps were deadlocked in a row over the duration of the bout, which will be staged in Birmingham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
Cameron revealed he had initially signed for a 12-round fight, even though their first contest was a 10-rounder.
The argument between the two teams stretched into the week of the fight but now a resolution has been reached and Sunday's rematch will remain over 10 rounds.
Whittaker and Cameron first fought in October, but the bout ended early and controversially when they tumbled clear out of the ring in the fifth round. Whittaker, an Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo, was injured and unable to continue.
The result therefore went to the scorecards and was ruled a technical draw.
Cameron insists he was on course to win and his confidence is high going into this second fight.
"They're hard 12-rounders. I've been there before. They're hard. He was struggling for four rounds, five rounds [in the first fight]. We'll see," Cameron told Sky Sports.
"I was outboxing him at times. As an amateur guy, what's a standout amateur, I shouldn't be getting to him for at least six rounds but I got to him straightaway. So that was quite surprising.
"He's going to feel it this time."
Whittaker is determined to answer all these questions with his performance in this second fight.
"Nobody wants blips to happen but I'm happy it happened in a sense where it's brought me back to earth. It's brought me back to a position where I know the real me," he told Sky Sports. "I'm cutting the distractions out.
"Now I'm just back to me, back to my boxing and that's when the best me will show."
