Ben Whittaker: Liam Cameron had his best chance to get me - and he didn't
Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron rematch on Sunday April 20, live on Sky Sports; fierce rivals went head-to-head at the final press conference; Frazer Clarke and Tyler Denny, plus Lee Cutler vs Sam Eggington, are all also on the card
Friday 18 April 2025 14:26, UK
Ben Whittaker faced Liam Cameron at the final press conference ahead of their rematch this Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
Cameron has looked to torment Whittaker since they controversially drew after falling out of the ring in their first fight.
But Whittaker warned him: "I believe that was the best chance to get me and he didn't. Now Sunday it's all fresh and it's all new, so we'll see.
- Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn: How to book and ways to watch
- Book Eubank Jr vs Benn to watch on TV
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Download the Sky Sports app
"I'm happy what's happened to his career but sadly we end that Sunday."
The Olympic silver medallist has brought in a new trainer, Andy Lee, for the rematch with Cameron.
"I've got structure and it's been a great camp. He's a great person to be around. I'm picking up things and learning things," Whittaker said.
The build up to the fight has been overshadowed by an argument over whether the contest would be a 10 or 12-rounder, a dispute which was only resolved on Wednesday.
It will be 10 rounds.
"Last night I got told it was eight!" Whittaker joked, but he added: "We've done many rounds and we'll see."
Cameron still criticised him.
"They paid me an absolute fortune," Cameron declared. "He could have called my bluff. I could have been wanting to do the 10 all this time."
He insisted he was relishing the drama of his rematch with Whittaker and headlining a big arena show.
"I dreamed for these moments. How can I complain? I'm here, I'm ready, I'm in much better shape [than the first fight]. Let the games begin in the ring now," Cameron said.
"I've given myself the best opportunity," he added. "I've put myself in a frame of mind, a mental state, where I'll be scared. I'll be that scared dog in the changing room and that brings the best out of me.
"It's been magical and we're going to put on a big show."
Watch Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 2 on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Stream with NOW.