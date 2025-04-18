Ben Whittaker: Liam Cameron had his best chance to get me - and he didn't

Ben Whittaker faced Liam Cameron at the final press conference ahead of their rematch this Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Cameron has looked to torment Whittaker since they controversially drew after falling out of the ring in their first fight.

But Whittaker warned him: "I believe that was the best chance to get me and he didn't. Now Sunday it's all fresh and it's all new, so we'll see.

"I'm happy what's happened to his career but sadly we end that Sunday."

The Olympic silver medallist has brought in a new trainer, Andy Lee, for the rematch with Cameron.

"I've got structure and it's been a great camp. He's a great person to be around. I'm picking up things and learning things," Whittaker said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Toe2Toe, Matthew Macklin, Barry Jones and Wayne Elcock discuss how Ben Whittaker might approach his rematch with Liam Cameron

The build up to the fight has been overshadowed by an argument over whether the contest would be a 10 or 12-rounder, a dispute which was only resolved on Wednesday.

It will be 10 rounds.

"Last night I got told it was eight!" Whittaker joked, but he added: "We've done many rounds and we'll see."

Cameron still criticised him.

"They paid me an absolute fortune," Cameron declared. "He could have called my bluff. I could have been wanting to do the 10 all this time."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker says he will pass the microphone to Liam Cameron once he wins their fight. The Gloves Are Off is available to watch now in full

He insisted he was relishing the drama of his rematch with Whittaker and headlining a big arena show.

"I dreamed for these moments. How can I complain? I'm here, I'm ready, I'm in much better shape [than the first fight]. Let the games begin in the ring now," Cameron said.

"I've given myself the best opportunity," he added. "I've put myself in a frame of mind, a mental state, where I'll be scared. I'll be that scared dog in the changing room and that brings the best out of me.

"It's been magical and we're going to put on a big show."

