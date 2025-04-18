Cindy Ngamba: The star of the refugee Olympic team will need surgery before returning to boxing

Cindy Ngamba will undergo an operation as she looks to return to full training later in the year.

Ngamba starred at Paris 2024 last summer, becoming the first athlete on the refugee team ever to win an Olympic medal when she secured middleweight bronze at Roland Garros.

She was set to make her professional boxing debut on a historic all women's bill at the Royal Albert Hall last month.

But only the night before the weigh-in she was forced to withdraw from her eight-rounder with Kirstie Bavington, a devastating blow for a potential new star in the pro sport.

She revealed she will need surgery but expects a positive outcome.

"Sometimes the journey takes unexpected turns," Ngamba wrote in a social media post.

"I was heartbroken not to make my pro debut March 7. A routine pre-fight medical revealed an issue which prevented me from competing.

"I will be having a surgery to correct things in the coming weeks and will return to full training later on in the year."

She added: "This is just a setback, not the end of the road. The best chapters are yet to come.

"Thank you to everyone for your support, I will be back in action soon… Stronger, sharper and ready to leave my mark.

"Always stay positive."

