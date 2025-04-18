Jake Paul set to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr next after winning Mike Tyson bout

Jake Paul, the Youtuber turned boxer, will fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr next.

The son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez, Junior is a seasoned professional boxer who in his prime held a middleweight world title.

Chavez Jr won the WBC middleweight championship in 2011 and has fought opponents like Andy Lee, Sergio Martinez and Canelo Alvarez.

Now 39 years old Chavez Jr has only fought twice since his surprise loss to former UFC legend Anderson Silva in 2021.

Paul in his 12-fight boxing career has previously beaten Silva. The contest with Chavez Jr on June 28 in Anaheim, California will see Paul return to the ring for the first time since his eight two-minute-rounds bout with 58-year-old Mike Tyson last November.

"Five years ago, I stepped into the ring for my pro debut after a single amateur fight, and every fight since has been a step towards becoming world champion," Paul said.

"I will knock out Julio and make Chavez Sr proud in ways Junior never has."

Chavez Jr said: "First of all, I will show what I can do now that everything is in the right place in my life - mentally and physically. I feel rejuvenated and 10 years younger.

"Hopefully when I beat him, people won't underestimate this win."

On the same bill, Gilberto Ramirez, the unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight world titlist, will box former world champion Yuniel Dorticos.

"I'm excited to step back into the ring this June to defend my WBA and WBO titles. This fight marks my WBA mandatory, and I know I need to get past this opponent to stay on track in my journey toward greatness - and, ultimately, to become the undisputed champion," said 'Zurdo' Ramirez.

"I've been training non-stop and feel sharper than ever as I continue to grow and mature in the sport. The goal hasn't changed. I'm locked in, and I'm proud to be featured on this card alongside Jake Paul and my good friend Julio Cesar Chavez Jr."

