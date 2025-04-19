Chris Eubank Jr vs Ben Whittaker? 'Weirder things have happened. A couple of Krispy Kremes, he'd be at my weight'
Chris Eubank Jr will fight Conor Benn in a Ring Magazine event at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office; Ben Whittaker is in action against his fierce rival Liam Cameron, but a future fight with Eubank could become a possibility
Saturday 19 April 2025 09:50, UK
Ben Whittaker’s sole focus is his rematch with Liam Cameron on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
After a contentious technical draw in their first fight, Whittaker meets Cameron for a second time with the trajectory of his future career on the line when they clash at the bp pulse LIVE arena in Birmingham.
But, headlining for the first time as a professional, if Whittaker wins this high profile rematch with Cameron he will put himself on course for big-name fights.
Whittaker and Chris Eubank Jr are two divisions apart in weight, but so were Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, and they're now fighting on Saturday, April 26 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
"Weirder things have happened. If he had a couple of Krispy Kremes, I'm sure he'd be at my weight," Whittaker said when asked about Eubank Jr.
But it's not something the Olympic silver medallist is counting on. "Money does talk. He's got his path, I've got my own path. I really can't see it happening," he told Sky Sports.
"If it was at my weight or a catchweight, I'm the bigger guy, I'm the younger guy, I'm the faster guy, so why would I say no? But at the end of the day, it's a fantasy fight.
"It's just part of the sport," he added. "It gets people talking."
But they do share a promoter in BOXXER's Ben Shalom, who is intrigued by the possibility of a major all-British bout featuring the pair.
"They're two big names, for me the two biggest names outside of the heavyweight division," Shalom told Sky Sports.
"Chris will move up to super-middleweight [eventually]. One more to get to Ben Whittaker. What a massive fight that would be.
"They're both in huge fights, they're both in career-defining fights in the next couple of weeks. I expect both of them to win and then we can look forward to some bigger nights."
