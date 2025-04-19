Ben Whittaker warns Liam Cameron ahead of crunch rematch: 'I'll probably be cruiserweight in the ring!'

Ben Whittaker is a big light-heavyweight and plans to put his full size to good use in Sunday's rematch with Liam Cameron.

Rumours had swirled in advance of Saturday's behind-closed-doors weigh-in, ahead of the afternoon's public event, that Whittaker might struggle - but he weighed in on the limit precisely, scaling 12st 7lb.

Cameron made the weight well too. At 12st 6lb he was a pound under the limit. After a fractious build-up the light-heavyweight clash is set for Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Whittaker, a tall, trim light-heavy, must have worked hard to make the weight.

"Now the fun part starts," he told Sky Sports afterwards. "I think I'm really big for the weight. That's an advantage, when I go in the ring I'll probably be a cruiser.

"I've got a great nutritionist on board to help me make the weight nice and easy. That's the perks of doing it professionally."

At the ceremonial weigh-in Whittaker sent a mascot onto the scales first, before appearing in front of his home supporters. He and Cameron engaged in a long, tense staredown before finally parting.

The Olympic silver medallist will be having just his 10th professional fight on Sunday, and Cameron is confident his greater experience will come into play.

"I'm so calm for this fight," he told Sky Sports. "I've probably done it that many times, I don't know how many fights I've had. I've been here and done it."

It will be a rematch after their contentious first fight which ended in a technical-decision draw after both fighters fell out of the ring.

The controversy continued in the build-up. The rival camps were locked in a dispute over the number of rounds Sunday's rematch would be set for. The fight was only confirmed to be a 10-rounder on Wednesday, just days before the contest was due to take place.

The chief support bout, Lee Cutler vs Sam Eggington, is expected to be a fight-of-the-year contender - and it has not even happened yet.

Eggington (10st 13½lb) has a well-earned reputation as one of the most exciting fighters in the UK and Cutler (10st 13lb) has been delivering, too, recently.

"It's got to be a fight-of-the-year contender. Sam always brings it. I always bring it as well," Cutler told Sky Sports. "My last two fights have been fight of the night.

"I'm just really looking forward to it. Just put my name and Sam's name together - everyone's expecting fireworks. Hopefully it delivers for the fans. The fans are going to win on Sunday night. That's for sure."

In his most recent bout Cutler came through a thriller with Stephen McKenna. Against Eggington he is stepping up another level too.

"It's now my time to prove I'm one of those really good fighters. My breakout fight was my last one, but that's gone now," he said. "This is a much tougher test."

Eggington is relishing the fight. "If it turns into a brawl, it's meat and drink. I'll take that every day of the week and twice on Sunday."

Frazer Clarke (19st 10lb) suffered a heavy knockout loss to Fabio Wardley in his most recent fight and returns to action against Ebenezer Tetteh (17st 3lb), who stood his ground for seven rounds with Dillian Whyte in December.

"I'm back," Clarke declared. "I'm confident and hungry."

But he added: "I need to blast this man out of there."

Ghana's Elvis 'The Soldier' Ahorgah, an outspoken character and determined fighter, will be upset-minded when he goes in with former European champion Tyler Denny. Both weighed 11st 7½lb.

"You see my eyes, you see Wesley Snipes!" Ahorgah roared. "You can see a bit of frustration in his eyes.

"No, we are going to war. And if you are going to war, you must be ready."

Denny dismissed him brusquely. "He's been rehearsing it in his bedroom for the last three weeks," the local man said. "That's what he's known for, talking nonsense.

"I don't think he lacks confidence, he's just a bit delusional. I'm going to put him in his place."

