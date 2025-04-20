Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 2 - who wins? Big fight predictions ahead of Sunday's high stakes rematch

Ben Whittaker faces Liam Cameron for a second time after last year's contentious draw. Experts give their view on Sunday night's rematch, live on Sky Sports.

Anthony Yarde (Former world title challenger):

Ben Whittaker will be better this time. I do think if he's himself, he's flamboyant, [he'll win]. Which is going to be hard to do because the first fight, a lot of people are saying it was a cop out and Cameron was coming on to actually win the fight.

He thrives on showboating, similar to Naseem Hamed. He's not Naseem Hamed but Naseem Hamed thrived on being Naseem Hamed. What comes across as showboating and dancing, that's part of the style.

So when he tries to be serious, it's a different fighter. A completely different fighter and then Cameron's style was all wrong for him on that night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Whittaker says he learnt from the first fight he even looks good on the ring canvas and insisted Cameron wasted his best opportunity to beat him

Callum Smith (WBO interim champion):

The first one was a good fight while it lasted. With Cameron, he's tough and game and he's going to give it all.

I think you've got to see a better version of Whittaker. We know he's got the ability, he didn't show it on that night.

I think he'll box, use his ability, not get involved and probably take a safety-first points win, put it to bed and move on with his career.

Cameron will have something to say about that and go in there confident after the first fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Whittaker and Cameron went head to head after their public workout and shared a frosty face-off

Wayne Elcock (Former British champion):

If Whittaker gets caught in the trenches again, who knows what can happen? Then Cameron could pull it off.

I can't see him stopping Liam because I can see he's a tough kid and I think if you get into that battle you're going to be playing his game. He's got all the tools in the world to unlock Cameron and make it as easy a night as he wants, if he uses it all.

Tyler Denny (Former European champion):

I pick Ben. I don't think it will be as close as the first one. The first one was a close, competitive fight, don't get me wrong, Liam might be coming even stronger. But I think Ben will show the talent. But nobody knows, so it's a good fight. A good fight that everybody wants to see as well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Toe2Toe, Matthew Macklin, Barry Jones and Wayne Elcock discussed how Whittaker might approach the rematch

Adam Azim (Unbeaten former European champion):

We'll see Ben Whittaker coming back, put on a great performance, put on a great fight and get that win back over Liam Cameron, do it in style. Liam Cameron, I'm a fan of him now. I respect him. I do respect both fighters. With Ben changing trainers, I think he will win the fight. He's away from the distractions, away from all the toxic comments he's getting, all the people that are trying to put him down. I feel he can do well, I think he can beat him. Although I do respect Liam Cameron. He's a dangerous fighter, he's going to come and give it. He's up for it.

Lee Cutler (Former English champion):

I think Ben Whittaker's going to outbox him, keep it long. I think it's going to be kept long. He's going to outpoint Cameron. He knows not to get drawn in.

It's going to be a lot more of a thoughtful fight I think from Ben Whittaker.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Whittaker said he will pass the microphone to Cameron once he wins their fight

Shane McGuigan (Top trainer):

I don't think it was the best Ben Whittaker in the first fight. How's he going to deal with the pace? He's got fantastic skill, Ben. He lacks that one-punch knockout power. It's all about preparation.

He has to go right back to the basics and I think he'll beat him, most likely on points but I think he'll still have to answer some questions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Whittaker jokingly threatened Cameron with an egg during 'Gloves Are Off'

Frank Warren (Cameron's promoter):

I'm confident because he's confident and I thought the tide had turned in that fight a couple of rounds before that bizarre incident when he went out the ring.

Ben was struggling a bit, that's how it looked to me. But they're both very confident so it's going to be a good fight.

He's very capable our man, as is Ben, but he seems to feel that he's got his number. It'll be interesting to see what happens after five or six rounds. He's capable, he's very, very confident in the fight and I think having shared the ring, that gives him even more confidence.

Watch the Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron rematch on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports.