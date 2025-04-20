Ben Whittaker's reaction to Liam Cameron victory explained after 'emotional' celebration in rematch

Ben Whittaker appeared to goad the corner of Liam Cameron after storming beyond his rival with a statement stoppage victory on Sunday. Was his celebration justified or did he cross the line?

Whittaker answered his critics in style as he powered past Cameron in the second round on what had loomed as a defining night in his career.

The Olympic silver medallist had been accused by his opponent of 'quitting' during October's first meeting, which was ruled a split draw when an injured Whittaker was left unable to continue after the two fighters bizarrely tumbled over the top rope.

It prompted a sharp and focused performance second time round from Whittaker, who was greeted by a mixture of cheers and boos during his ring walk in Birmingham before ending his rivalry with Cameron once and for all.

Upon stopping his opponent, an animated Whittaker raced around the ring in celebration before sticking his head through the ropes during an exchange with Cameron's trainer Grant Smith.

"You heard everybody boo me, they're portraying me as a bad guy," Whittaker told Sky Sports in his post-fight interview when asked if he had spat at Smith. "But at the end of the day I work very hard, my emotions came out.

"I was roaring like a Lion, if a little bit of dribble came out, a bit of dribble came out."

Trainer Andy Lee also defended Whittaker's celebrations, having teamed up with the 27-year-old ahead of a defining night in his career in the wake of his first fight against Cameron.

"Nobody can underestimate what this man has gone through the last however many months," said Lee. "Mentally, the barrage of insults, the fact he's still standing here in the ring tonight, not many people could put up with what he's gone through.

"He's still here and performed like that.

"I know for a fact I'm not going to spend time with somebody who is not worthy of my time.

"This guy is the best person you'll ever spend time with. He is an emotional guy, he did lose control but it's only natural with what he's been through the last six or seven months."

Coldwell: Whittaker let himself down

Dave Coldwell was critical of Whittaker's reaction post-fight and suggested he allowed emotions to get the best of him.

"That's classless, I don't care if the crowd boo you or not, their man just got beat and stopped, that's classless. There's no excuse for that," said Coldwell on Sky Sports.

"The performance was outstanding, sharp from the first minute, he was on full alert. The finish was brilliant. He spoilt it at the end.

"What has Grant Smith or any of Cameron's team got to do with that? There's no excuse for that. I get it, I understand when everybody is at you. But you show your class.

"He's got the best man in the world looking after him and showing him how to behave because Andy Lee is an unbelievable human being. I understand about human emotion but I think he let himself down."

British and Commonwealth middleweight champion Callum Simpson, who has openly welcomed a potential fight with Whittaker, also questioned Whittaker's behaviour.

"I've never been booed in my life, especially in your home town, it says something about yourself," Simpson said on Sky Sports.

"He's shown his true self now, Grant Smith doesn't deserve that, it's bang out of order.

"You know how much of a good guy Grant Smith is. He doesn't deserve that."

Nelson: It was human emotion

Johnny Nelson insisted Whittaker could be forgiven for his reaction, having been faced with accusations that he bowed out too easily during October's clash.

"It was emotion coming out. Frustration. Because of what he's gone through, he's been vilified, chastised," said Nelson.

"It's him saying 'I'm not washed up, everything you've said about me is complete rubbish'. It's human emotion."

"Unfortunately again after the win he's going to get criticised. He's got the job done. Look at it again and again, you watch his face. It's hurt him, it was human emotion."

Whittaker had been unfazed by the mixed atmosphere on Sunday night as he delivered a vastly-improved performance, rocking Cameron with a crashing right hand by launching a vicious assault that would spell the end for his opponent.

"Ben Whittaker did everything right and got the job done," Nelson continued. "That should have happened in the first place. It's better off it's happening now than 19 fights down the line.

"We had to see that. He was unhappy with a silver medal in the Olympics, we had to see that and he needed it for himself.

"He has been under immense pressure, we know he's a talent but the pressure is there. He doesn't do himself any favours because his mouth gets in the way at times, but we love him or loathe him. It's why he sells out arenas."

