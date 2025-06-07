 Skip to content

Keyshawn Davis world title fight against Edwin De Los Santos called off after weight miss

Keyshawn Davis came in substantially over the weight limit for his hometown defence of the WBO lightweight world championship against Edwin De Los Santos; Watch Callum Simpson fight Ivan Zucco for the European title live on Sky Sports from 7pm this Saturday

Saturday 7 June 2025 08:17, UK

Keyshawn Davis shoves Edwin De Los Santos after his opponent touched his WBO lightweight world title belt

Keyshawn Davis’ WBO lightweight world title fight with Edwin De Los Santos has been called off.

Davis was due to make the first defence of his world championship at the Scope Arena in his hometown of Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday night.

But on Friday he came in substantially over the weight limit. The American was 4.3lbs too heavy and has been stripped of his world title.

An accommodation could not be reached to keep the Davis vs De Los Santos on the bill, so now elite prospect Abdullah Mason's 10-round test against Namibian contender Jeremia Nakathila will become the main event.

Davis' brothers Kelvin Davis and Keon Davis will also both be in action on the bill.

The best of the action from the WBO world lightweight title fight between Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis.

It is a blow to the burgeoning career of Keyshawn Davis, who has lost his world title on the scales just when he was on the verge of setting up major fights in the division.

This calamity has brought to an end an impressive run from Davis that saw him knock out Gustavo Lemos in his hometown and also dismantle Ukrainian veteran Denys Berinchyk to win the world championship at the Madison Square Garden Theatre.

