Dalton Smith tells Adam Azim: It takes two to tango! World title the fight I want now

Dalton Smith will look to win a world title before considering an all-British bout with rival Adam Azim.

Sheffield's Smith is No 1 challenger for the WBC belt but will have to wait for Alberto Puello to defend that world championship against Subriel Matias on July 12 in New York.

Smith's next fight is still to be confirmed. "Nothing yet. We're hoping we get that world title next. I think we should have some news in the next month or so," he told Sky Sports.

"That's the main focus. I'm in the No 1 mandatory spot, I've fought twice this year so that's the one I want."

Smith was at Oakwell Stadium on Saturday night, in the corner of gym-mate Thomas Essomba. Azim was due to box on that bill, only for his fight to be cancelled once opponent Eliot Chavez was pulled from the card after they had weighed in.

Mexico's Chavez was refused permission to box after it emerged he had used a sauna to make the weight for the contest.

Smith, though, was not disappointed to miss out on crossing paths with Azim last weekend.

"At the end of the day it would have been Adam's fight night. I wouldn't be that disrespectful to take [attention] away when he's fighting. But obviously his fight fell through," Smith said.

However he added: "Our time will come."

He insists he wants that fight to happen, but told Azim: "It takes two to tango. I've been there to tango. But it's on their behalf now."

He is not expecting a summer showdown with Azim to be his next contest.

"It doesn't look like it," Smith said, before noting: "Win the world title and those fights will be there."