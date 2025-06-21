Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: Fight will be 'one of my best' says Mexican star

Canelo Alvarez feels fight with Terence Crawford is going to be 'one of the best fights in my history' ahead of Las Vegas clash on September 13

Despite much speculation that the fight would take place in Saudi Arabia, the Canelo-Crawford bout has been confirmed for September 13 in Las Vegas.

However, the pair arrived in Riyadh on Friday to start a promotional tour.

Alvarez (63-2-2) unified the division by defeating William Scull by unanimous decision in Riyadh on May 3.

Crawford, who is from Omaha, Nebraska, attended that bout and the four-division champion - who is 41-0 - announced in the ring with Alvarez that they would meet in September.

Alvarez shrugged off the mantle of favourite in their promotional press conference.

"I've been not favourite, a favourite. I've been in both situations but I'm going to be very disciplined. I'm going to put my best in the training camp.

"This is not an easy fight because [Crawford is] moving up and everything. I've been in that situation and that doesn't matter when you are a great fighter.

"I have experience, power and I believe I have advantages on my weight. It's going to be a good fight but I'm here to win."

Crawford was unfazed by the challenges of moving up the weights to make his challenge and silence any doubters.

"It just motivates me to go out there and put on a great performance. This is my homecoming fight."

Taking his experience over Crawford's form, Alvarez was excited for the upcoming bout.

"This is going to be one of my best fights in my history," he said. "For me it's very important to win this fight. I love boxing. I love winning. I'm a winner so I'm very excited to to be in the ring already."