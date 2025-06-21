Saul Canelo Alvarez believes his superior power and size will be crucial in fight against Terence Crawford

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has hinted that he expects to overpower Terence Crawford in their super fight.

The unbeaten Crawford is stepping up two weight classes to take on Mexican star 'Canelo' in an undisputed super-middleweight world title fight in Las Vegas on September 13.

Canelo is fighting in his preferred division, having defeated William Scull on points to reclaim all the world titles, and has suggested that he will prove too strong and powerful for the highly-skilled Crawford.

Image: Canelo sealed a unanimous decision win over William Scull in May

"I've been not favourite, a favourite. I've been in both situations but I'm going to be very disciplined," said Canelo. "I'm going to put my best in the training camp.

"This is not an easy fight because [Crawford is] moving up and everything. I've been in that situation and that doesn't matter when you are a great fighter.

"I have experience, power and I believe I have advantages on my weight. It's going to be a good fight but I'm here to win."

Image: Canelo faces Crawford in a battle of two elite fighters

Crawford has masterfully overcome every opponent as a four-weight world champion and insists he is fuelled by the doubters, who have questioned his audacious decision to fight Canelo.

"It just motivates me to go out there and put on a great performance. This is my homecoming fight," he said.

"I'm expecting to win however it comes."

But Canelo was equally confident, predicting a career-defining victory.

"This is going to be one of my best fights in my history," he said. "For me it's very important to win this fight. I love boxing. I love winning. I'm a winner so I'm very excited to to be in the ring already."