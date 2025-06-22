Daniel Dubois says Oleksandr Usyk won't deny him rematch revenge as he plans to 'take over' at heavyweight

Daniel Dubois says he won't be 'denied' in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk and believes he is the champion to 'take over' the heavyweight division.

Usyk defends his WBC, WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles against IBF champion Dubois at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

Dubois is in red hot form, having beaten Anthony Joshua, Filip Hrgovic and Jarrell Miller since a stoppage loss to Usyk in their first fight in 2023, and the 27-year-old believes he will soon be crowned as the new world No 1.

"Fireworks, it's going to be bombs away on the night," Dubois told Sky Sports.

"I'm going to be the one throwing the bombs, coming through whatever I've got to come through. I'm not going to be denied.

"I see him as a top guy, he's one of the best ranked in the world but now I think it's my time. You know I'm the young lion here, I've got to prove I'm a real force, a new force in the division and I'm going to take over.

"Prepare, prepare, fight, destruction, yeah."

Dubois is returning to the scene of his greatest triumph, a fifth round knockout of Joshua last September.

The Londoner is aiming to emulate Lennox Lewis by becoming a British undisputed world heavyweight king.

"I'm in a good place," said Dubois. "I'm at a good level myself, both physically and mentally. I'm ready to go man.

"It's going to be a massive event. It's going to be global, world wide, everyone tuning into it - I can't wait, it means a lot to me.

"We'll find a way [to keep emotions in check]. My Dad manages it pretty well, it's a good team so I'm going to be so zoned in and focused. I'll do the job and not let anything get in the way.

"It means the world, it means conquering everything this sport has to offer at the top of the game. Being undisputed in boxing is everything."