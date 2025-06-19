Daniel Dubois' IBF heavyweight title will be targeted by the winner of Frank Sanchez vs Efe Ajagba rematch

Daniel Dubois' IBF heavyweight title will be targeted by the winner of Frank Sanchez's rematch with Efe Ajagba.

The IBF have ordered Sanchez to face Ajagba in an eliminator, with the winner becoming mandatory challenger for the IBF belt which is currently held by Dubois.

Britain's world champion is currently preparing for an undisputed world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

Derek Chisora had previously been named as 'mandatory challenger' but his position became unclear after the IBF initially ordered Sanchez to fight Filip Hrgovic in an eliminator in April.

Image: Frank Sanchez works with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's trainer Eddy Reynoso

Hrgovic has since switched his attention to a David Adeleye fight on the Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte bill on August 16, opening the door for Ajagba to step in as a replacement.

Sanchez, who floored Ajagba in a dominant points win in 2021, shares the same trainer as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and could be a natural choice to appear on the undercard of the Mexican star's super fight against Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas on September 13.

"I don't get involved on that side of the business," Sanchez told Sky Sports. "I have fought on Canelo's undercard in the past. I don't know where my fight with Ajagba will be, but, of course, it would be even more special if it was on that card.

"I aspire to be like Canelo, and Canelo vs Crawford it is the biggest fight in boxing. I consider myself lucky to train with Canelo and share the same coach in Eddy Reynoso.

"It is inspiring to watch the level of dedication and discipline Canelo brings to training. It is a great privilege to be on the same team."

Sanchez had to undergo knee surgery following the sole loss on his record to Agit Kabayel, but the fully fit Cuban is confident he can deliver another dominant victory to impress the influential Turki Alalshikh, who is planning some major future fights.

"Ajagba has improved as a fighter. It will not be easy, but when I am healthy, I can beat anyone in the world," said Sanchez.

Image: Efe Ajagba battled to a draw with Martin Bakole

"I will win against whoever the IBF puts in front of me for the No 1 position.

"Turki has elevated the sport and given me big opportunities. The last time I disappointed him because of injury, that won't happen again."

Sanchez's co-manager Mike Borao has backed him to win a crucial clash with Ajagba, who battled to a draw with Martin Bakole in his last fight in May.

"Usyk has accomplished everything there is to accomplish," Borao told Sky Sports. "I can envision him retiring after his next fight with Dubois, making this IBF eliminator majorly significant.

"Frank was injured in his sole loss. He is healthy and will become the first Cuban heavyweight champion."