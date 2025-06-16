Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua can only fight each other now, says former world champion George Groves

If Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are to fight on, they should box each other, says former world champion George Groves.

Joshua has not boxed since September of last year when his bid to become a three-time heavyweight world titlist ended in a crushing fifth-round knockout loss to IBF belt-holder Daniel Dubois.

Last year Fury lost two points decisions to unbeaten and still unified champion Oleksandr Usyk and announced his retirement in January.

He has though regularly released footage of himself training, which has fuelled speculation about a potential comeback.

Dillian Whyte, cleared to return to boxing after a failed drug test, has opted to box Moses Itauma on August 16, rather than pursue a once mooted rematch with AJ. That leaves Joshua without a clear option for his next fight.

As far as former world champion and boxing expert George Groves is concerned, there is only one choice Fury and Joshua should make.

"If I was either guy, I'd just fight each other and that's it. I wouldn't bother with any other fights. I'm sure the money's great and that but who's going to be paying through the nose for either guy to not fight each other?" Groves told Sky Sports.

"Just save it now, fight each other with no more mileage on the clock, no more risks. Stuff goes wrong in camp or even on fight night. Both have been beat. Fury hasn't won well for a long time. Just box each other."

The British heavyweights have been long-time rivals and Groves believes their grudge match will finally happen.

"There must be a number that makes it worthwhile for both guys. Maybe they're just waiting for that number," he said. "You don't need to announce that fight now if it's not happening till October.

"That fight will be nailed on. He's had surgery, Joshua, and Fury's out running. I'm pretty sure they'll box in September, October, rematch next year."

But that would require Fury to come out of retirement. There has been no confirmation of that and his promoter Frank Warren said that decision still remains in the balance.

"Whether he's going to come back or not, I have no idea. That will be his choice. He trains hard, he's in the gym all the time. That's something he feels he needs to do, it helps him with his bipolar," Warren told Sky Sports. "At the moment he's in a real good place.

"He's enjoying the fruits of his labours, the hard work that he's put in over the years. He's made a lot of money, he doesn't need to do it for money. If he does do it, it's because he's a true fighting man and that's what he needs to do. But he'll make that decision.

"He's got other things happening in his life. But if he wants to do it, he'll do it."