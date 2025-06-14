Jake Paul’s MVP aim to make Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron III after Amanda Serrano fight
Nakisa Bidarian, who co-founded MVP promotions with Jake Paul, explained that they will work to match Chantelle Cameron with Katie Taylor after the latter's July 11 bout with Amanda Serrano in New York; Bidarian revealed that Serrano could have as little as two fights left in her career
Wednesday 11 June 2025 18:20, UK
Katie Taylor’s next fight should be against Chantelle Cameron, says co-founder of MVP promotions Nakisa Bidarian.
Bidarian set up MVP with social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul and the company will promote Katie Taylor's third fight with Amanda Serrano on July 11.
Taylor and Serrano box for the undisputed super-lightweight championship at Madison Square Garden in New York, their third contest.
Taylor became the super-lightweight world champion when she avenged her first pro career defeat by beating Cameron in their rematch in Dublin in 2023.
Cameron, who has signed with MVP, will box on their July 11 undercard. Bidarian believes Taylor should have a trilogy fight with Cameron next, whatever happens against Serrano.
That's the fight MVP will be working to make afterwards.
"I think win or lose Katie Taylor should fight Chantelle Cameron again. They're 1-1. Amanda and Katie technically are 2-0 but very close fights that many people thought on both occasions that Amanda won so there's definitely a demand for that," Bidarian told Sky Sports.
"And I believe there's a demand, at least in the UK and Ireland, for Taylor-Cameron III. We'll try to make that happen."
He revealed that Amanda Serrano is in the final straight of her career. "Amanda probably has anything from two to four fights left so we're going to let her dictate what she wants to do. She's earned that right," Bidarian said.
"If Amanda wins, it's all about what does Amanda want to do. Does she want to stay at 140lbs, does she want to go back to her natural weight of 126lbs?
"There's a lot of variables. We haven't had that discussion with Amanda. We want her to focus on finally, technically winning the fight and then we'll make that decision.
"But we're going to support Chantelle in her endeavour to become a full world champion again at 140lbs for sure."