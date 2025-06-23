David Allen vs Joseph Parker? British heavyweight considering fight against former world champion

British heavyweight David Allen has been contacted about a potential fight against former world champion Joseph Parker.

The Doncaster boxer confirmed to Sky Sports that he has been asked whether he would be interested in facing the New Zealander, who reigned as the WBO champion from 2016 to 2018.

Allen 24-7-2 (19 KOs) is considering his options after an impressive fifth-round knockout win over Johnny Fisher in their May rematch.

Fisher had claimed a controversial points win over 33-year-old Allen in their first fight last December.

Allen would be making a sizeable step up in class against Parker 36-3 (24 KOs), who is set to return in September after wins over Martin Bakole, Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder.

A potential British title fight with Jeamie Tshikeva, who lost in controversial fashion to David Adeleye last April, remains another option.

Parker holds the WBO interim title and there is a question mark over whether he would be allowed to make a defence of his belt against Allen, who is not currently in the WBO rankings, although Fisher was inside the top 15.

Derek Chisora, who is ranked at No 7 by the WBO, has been named as another potential opponent for Parker.

The Kiwi has been installed as the WBO mandatory challenger for the winner of Oleksandr Usyk's undisputed world title fight against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

Queensberry promotions, who represent Parker, declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports.