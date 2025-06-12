Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn: Rematch edging closer with second fight between bitter rivals set to take place in 2025

A rematch between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn is edging closer with Eubank now actively seeking a second fight against his bitter rival.

Nothing is signed at this stage and details need to be formalised but a fight between the pair is set to take place later this year.

Eubank Jr - who won the first fight via unanimous decision - had been considering his options.

The fighter, who has yet to win one of the four widely-recognised world titles, has long pursued a fight against boxing icon Canelo Alvarez.

However, the Mexican has confirmed he will be taking on Terence Crawford in Las Vegas for the undisputed super-middleweight title in September.

It's unclear at this stage what the parameters would entail in terms of weight limits and rehydration clauses after Eubank Jr was hit with a severe penalty ahead of the first bout for failing to make the required weight.

Speaking last week, Ben Shalom, Eubank's promoter, said a rematch should be contested at a higher weight.

"The rehydration clause is probably less dangerous than the 160lb limit now at this stage in his career," Shalom told Sky Sports.

"That's where probably it's the biggest challenge. As the organisers of the event everyone has to be sensible as to how we approach the second fight. That probably was the one downer on the event, all the talk about the weight. And so I'm sure everyone will be sensible."

Amid talks for the rematch, he wants the weight limit to be one of the points under discussion. "I think that would alleviate a lot of people's concerns about the fight," Shalom said.

"I think everyone involved just wants the fighters to make as much money as they can but get out of the ring safely. That's what's boxing's about and so anything that can increase the chances of that happening should be focused on.

"We saw a very good fight, a very competitive fight but there were concerns around the challenge on Chris' body. So no one wants to see that. We believe and we hope there'll be discussions around that before we make the rematch."

He believes Conor Benn established himself as a middleweight with their first fight. "It was very competitive. I think Conor Benn proved himself at the weight that night. He was a serious competitor. He came in big and he looked comfortable," Shalom said.

"I think that's why in the rematch there should be less talk about the weight."

In May, promoter Eddie Hearn, who represents Benn, told Sky Sports about a potential rematch: "Conor's just desperate to run it back. He feels like he's going to improve a lot going into that fight. [It was] his first fight in 14, 15 months, at 160lb.

"Look, they provided us with just a night we'll never forget in so many ways. And both fighters deserve so much credit. We'd love to run it back."