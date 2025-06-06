Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn should rematch at a higher weight, says promoter Ben Shalom

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn should agree a higher weight limit for a rematch, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Eubank and Benn met in a thrilling clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April, with Eubank winning by unanimous decision.

Eubank narrowly missed the 160lb limit at the weigh in and a rehydration clause meant he could scale no more than 170lbs on the morning of the fight.

Shalom, Eubank's promoter, believes a rematch should be contested at a higher weight. "The rehydration clause is probably less dangerous than the 160lbs limit now at this stage in his career," Shalom told Sky Sports.

"That's where probably it's the biggest challenge. As the organisers of the event everyone has to be sensible as to how we approach the second fight. That probably was the one downer on the event, all the talk about the weight. And so I'm sure everyone will be sensible."

As talks for the rematch get under way, he wants the weight limit to be one of the points under discussion. "I think that would alleviate a lot of people's concerns about the fight," Shalom said.

"I think everyone involved just wants the fighters to make as much money as they can but get out of the ring safely. That's what's boxing's about and so anything that can increase the chances of that happening should be focused on.

"We saw a very good fight, a very competitive fight but there were concerns around the challenge on Chris' body. So no one wants to see that. We believe and we hope there'll be discussions around that before we make the rematch."

He believes Conor Benn established himself as a middleweight with their first fight. "It was very competitive. I think Conor Benn proved himself at the weight that night. He was a serious competitor. He came in big and he looked comfortable," Shalom said.

"I think that's why in the rematch there should be less talk about the weight.

"That was the only real concern of the whole event," he continued. "Wouldn't it be amazing to do it again because of the impact it had on the sport in this country but everyone wants it to be as safe as possible for the fighters."

He would also be open to taking the fight to a new location: "I think Wembley, the Principality [Stadium]. This is a rematch that could fill two or three stadiums so it doesn't really matter [where it is]. Wherever this is it's going to sell like anything.

"The fight became so big after the fight. It was massive before it, but it exploded because of what happened on the night.

"Maybe the bigger, the better. Let's see what happens."

