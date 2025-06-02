Callum Simpson headlines at Oakwell stadium on Saturday: 'This time next year I’ll be ready for world titles'

Callum Simpson believes winning the European title on Saturday will put him on course for a world championship bout.

Simpson takes on Italy's hard-punching Ivan Zucco for the European super-middleweight belt on Saturday at Barnsley's Oakwell stadium, live on Sky Sports.

"I've won the British and I've won the Commonwealth, European's the next step. After that we push on for world titles next year," Simpson told Sky Sports.

"This is it. I want to be fighting for world titles by the end of next year and the way we're going I don't see no reason why not. I'm learning every day, every fight, I'm progressing.

"This time next year I'll be ready to push on for world titles."

Winning a European championship is typically a step toward boxing for world honours.

Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez has unified all four of the major 168lb titles. But it's likely those belts could fragment by 2026 and Simpson also has the support of a passionate fanbase in Barnsley that will help propel him to that level.

"I've grown up watching Josh Warrington at Leeds Arena or Kell Brook at Sheffield Arena. I didn't realise the capacity there was 10,000. We'll be doing 15,000 [on Saturday]," Simpson said.

"It's pretty crazy. Kell Brook [at Bramall Lane] was for the world title, Josh Warrington was doing stadiums for the world title, whereas me, I did it for the British and Commonwealth, which is unheard of and I'm doing it for the European.

"To be doing those numbers for the European title, it's something special. It's credit to my supporters, it's credit to Barnsley and my community, they're getting behind me."

Simpson does have a unique connection with his supporters.

"They're not fans. They're my people, my community," he explained. "I'm one of their own and that's it. I've not changed who I am. I'm just a normal working-class Barnsley lad, Yorkshire lad, who's worked very, very hard to get to where I've got to and where I'm going. I'll never change.

"I support my community in any way I can and because they've seen that, they get behind me. It's real as well.

"I'm one of them. A normal lad and I work hard to achieve my dreams."

Watch Callum Simpson vs Ivan Zucco on June 7 live on Sky Sports.