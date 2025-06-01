Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron 3? Trilogy fight makes sense, says Irish superstar's only professional conqueror

Chantelle Cameron is determined to make the case for her own trilogy fight with Katie Taylor.

Cameron boxes Jessica Camara on the undercard of Taylor's third fight with Amanda Serrano for the undisputed super-lightweight championship in New York on July 11.

In 2023 Britain's Cameron beat and then lost to Taylor, surrendering the unified 140lb world titles in the process.

With her efforts to secure her own trilogy fight with Taylor thwarted, Cameron came back to win a WBC Interim title. That puts her in line to challenge for the WBC's full world championship, one of the four belts Taylor and Serrano fight for at Madison Square Garden.

"I'm one fight away from the winner," Cameron told Sky Sports. "Or at least I'm going to get a shot at the world title.

"I'm just being positive now that by the end of the year I'll be world champion again.

"It definitely feels like a massive reset button for me," she added. "I had my first loss and it definitely came crumbling down on me. I felt like I had humble pie thrown in my face.

"To go from the very top to come crashing down, it isn't a nice place to be.

"I feel like I need to get my hands back on them belts and that's my motivation. Because I still feel like they do belong to me."

Cameron was frustrated to miss out on a third bout with the Irish star immediately after their rematch.

"It was quite personal as well because obviously I beat Katie in her back yard. I went back to Dublin for the rematch, it was a close fight, she got the decision, the referee certainly didn't help the fight and the outcome and then I never got a chance at redemption," she said.

"It's huge. It's 1-1. We don't know who the better fighter is because it's 1-1, we've both beat each other. We both took each other's undefeated records so we both have that personal rivalry now.

"Genuinely hand on my heart, I don't think her team want the trilogy with me," Cameron suggested. "I agreed all the terms, I accepted less money, I was going back to Dublin."

Cameron believes that with an eye-catching showing against Camara she can force her way into the reckoning to be Taylor's next opponent.

"I definitely make the most sense because - let's be real - they were my belts and I was unfortunate to lose them," she said. "As soon as Katie got the win, she kind of ran away with them.

"Her and Amanda put on great fights, she's getting paid her worth as well, what she's done for women's boxing is incredible, she deserves those kind of paydays."

But Cameron added: "I'm boxing on the same night as Katie and Amanda where I need to perform to show everyone I'm the best in the 140lbs division."

