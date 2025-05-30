Claressa Shields promoter Dmitry Salita insists Savannah Marshall is the reason rematch 'may never happen'

Savannah Marshall is responsible for jeopardising a potential rematch with Claressa Shields, insists promoter Dmitry Salita.

Marshall told Sky Sports: "I'm starting to come to terms with maybe it's never going to happen through her not wanting it."

But Salita, who represents Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and multi-weight world professional world champion, blamed Marshall for the failure to make a second fight between the two rivals.

"Claressa flew thousands of miles to the UK and decisively beat Savannah in her own backyard. Since then, we've offered Savannah significantly more money than she earned the first time for a rematch this year," Salita told Sky Sports.

"The only reason the rematch 'may never happen' is 100 percent on Savannah."

He added: "Claressa Shields has nothing left to prove. She is the 'GWOAT' - the greatest woman boxer of all time - and she's achieved a level of success inside and outside the ring that is generational and simply untouchable."

After defeating Marshall in 2022, Shields made a move up to heavyweight and became the first women's undisputed heavyweight champion earlier this year.

"That moment alone cements her as the lineal heavyweight champion - an achievement that will live in the history books forever," Salita said.

"Claressa has always chased greatness. That's a fact. Just look at her résumé. Right now, she's on the verge of selling out nearly 20,000 seats at Little Caesars Arena [in Detroit on July 26], fighting current light-heavyweight champion Lani Daniels, headlining as the first to defend the undisputed heavyweight world title.

"And to top it off, she's being walked into the ring by global hip-hop icon Rick Ross," he added.

"There's more to come - this is just the beginning. But on July 26 the world will stop as it does for special moments in sports with an eye on Claressa Shields' undisputed heavyweight world title fight."

He continued: "Claressa commands attention because she's a once-in-a-generation talent. She's shattered barriers.

"She continues to elevate the sport. Much of the progress in women's boxing today is directly because of Claressa Shields. Her achievements inside the ring and her advocacy outside of it are changing the game."

Crews Dezurn could be next

Rather than Marshall, Shields' next fight could be a rematch with fellow American Franchon Crews Dezurn.

Shields beat Crews Dezurn on her pro debut, but the latter went on to have a successful career, becoming an undisputed super-middleweight champion before she lost to Marshall in 2023.

Crews Dezurn regained the WBC championship, which she will defend next week.

"We're always open to big opportunities Franchon Crews, who defends her titles on June 6 at the International Boxing Hall of Fame, is absolutely in the mix. She lost a razor-thin and controversial decision to Marshall in the UK - after singing the US national anthem, no less," Salita said.

"Let's not forget: Franchon gave Claressa the toughest fight of her career. That rematch would be something special."

