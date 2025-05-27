Delicious Orie: Team GB Olympian retires from boxing after just one professional fight

Team GB Olympian Delicious Orie has announced his retirement from boxing after just one professional fight.

Orie fought on the Team GB squad at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where he suffered a first-round defeat to Armenia's Davit Chaloyan.

The 27-year-old won his first professional fight with a points victory against Milos Veletic in April in Manchester having signed with Frank Warren's Queensbury Promotions at the beginning of the year.

Image: Orie represented GB at the 2024 Paris Games

"After much reflection, I have decided to hang up my gloves and retire from boxing to follow up on my degree and enter the corporate world," Orie wrote on social media.

"This sport has given me so much - incredible memories, unforgettable experiences travelling the world and many opportunities to represent my countries on the biggest stages in the world. Forever grateful for the journey.

"Over time, I've come to recognise that the same fire and love I once had for boxing has gradually faded. As I've grown, I've come to value clarity and honesty with myself above all.

"I hoped that turning professional would reignite the passion but the truth has become clear: it hasn't. Every fighter knows you need a deep love for the craft to reach the top - and without it there's no path forward.

"Out of respect for the sport and for myself it's time to step away with honesty."

Orie, who was born in Moscow before moving to England at the age of seven, graduted with a degree in Economics and Management from Aston University in 2020.