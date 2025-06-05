Callum Simpson dares to dream of Canelo Alvarez fight as Ivan Zucco looms on Barnsley homecoming

Canelo Alvarez as Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium? Sure, a reach on paper. But Callum Simpson has proven critics wrong before, and he dares to dream of his ability to do it again.

Before then Simpson will bid to add a European title to his belt collection when he faces undefeated Italian Ivan Zucco as the headline event on Saturday night, deemed his next stepping stone towards a world title shot.

Speaking at Thursday's press conference, Simpson recalled being ridiculed for previously suggesting he could deliver a stadium fight at Oakwell, and so too for targeting a matchup with super-middleweight and pound-for-pound great Canelo.

But as 16,000 of his Barnsley disciples prepare to descend on his homecoming stage, Simpson vowed to continue delivering on his lofty goals.

The British and Commonwealth champion was shrewd enough and grounded enough to laugh off a trip to Yorkshire for his iconic counterpart, should he ever wish to brave the Barnsley elements. In his mind, though, why not?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of his homecoming clash against Ivan Zucco at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, Callum Simpson received some touching messages from influential figures in his life

"I remember I did an interview two years ago and I mentioned I wanted to fight Canelo at Oakwell for a world title," said Simpson.

"People on Twitter said 'how is he going to fight in a stadium?', we did it last year for British and Commonwealth, we're doing it this year for a European, why not for a world title next year?

"It would be a beautiful summer's night in Barnsley, but we'll see if he (Canelo) can do it!"

Canelo or not, world level looms on the horizon for Simpson should he come through Saturday's test against the 21-0 Zucco.

He is coming off the back of a fifth-round stoppage win over Elvis Ahorgah in February to improve his perfect record to 17-0.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Jeffers is adamant he'd beat super middleweight rival Callum Simpson if they were to fight in the future

"Callum's gone the traditional route - he's won the British and Commonwealth titles, and on Saturday night he fights for the European belt," said Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom. "After that, it's only natural he steps up to world level.

"Right now, the whole division is waiting to see what happens with Canelo's belts.

"He unified the super middleweight division again last month, but we expect those titles to become available soon - and when they do, Callum will be in prime position to challenge for one of them."

Zucco arrives having stopped more opponents (19) than Simpson has had bouts as a professional, awaiting as another step up in skillset and pedigree for the so far unflappable 28-year-old.

The Italian described the prospect of a win as a "game-changer" for his career, while his promoter Christian Cherchi dubbed it a "defining night"; Simpson has springboard plans of his own.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Callum Simpson hails role model Josh Warrington and says he's ready to prove he can go to the very top, like the former two-time featherweight champion from Leeds

"I'm expecting a lot from him, he's had plenty of notice, he's strong, powerful, can box, he can fight, he comes forward," said Simpson.

"I've trained for a tough, tough fight, hopefully we can give the fans a good fight on Saturday. Anybody can knock anybody out in this game.

"We're fighting for the European title, I'm confident I can knock anybody out. I'm going to win.

"Whether I knock him out, win on points, as long as I get my hand raised and we get the first Barnsley born-and-bred European champion, that's all that matters."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Callum Simpson wants to fight for world honours with a win over Ivan Zucco at Oakwell Stadium

Lurking in the wings for Simpson is a prospective future fight against Chorley's Mark Jeffers, who fights New Orleans' Sean Hemphill on the undercard amid his pursuit of a shot at his British rival.

While the two have traded insults during the build-up, the unbeaten Jeffers sought to shelve Simpson talk until his latest job is ticked off.

"For me it's my toughest fight, I'm expecting a tough fight," said Jeffers. "What I'm doing in the gym is world class, you'll see a special performance on Saturday.

"It's obvious I've wanted this fight for the last year but I've got a tough fight, Callum has a tough fight, leave us to it and we'll talk afterwards.

"It's going to be devastating Saturday night."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Callum Simpson picked up another win by stopping Elvis Ahorgah in round five

Adam Azim was a late addition to Saturday's Barnsley bill as he puts his 13-0 record on the line against Mexico's Eliot Chavez.

Azim has asserted himself as one of British boxing's most exciting world title hopes, with bigger days ahead later this year.

"I'm so grateful to be here," said Azim.

"I got two weeks' notice, for me to come down to Barnsley and be chief support for Callum is an honour. He'll definitely win the European title and knock his opponent out.

"I don't fear anybody, he's a Mexican, he's very durable, he comes forward, he likes to have a scrap, if they come and have a scrap they'll get knocked out."

Watch Callum Simpson vs Ivan Zucco on June 7 live on Sky Sports.