 Skip to content
Exclusive

Deontay Wilder: Former world heavyweight champion open to 'everything' as comeback fight looms

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua never fought each other when they were heavyweight world champions, but could their rivalry be rekindled? Wilder returns from consecutive defeats on Friday when he boxes Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in Wichita, if he wins he's open to discussing all options

Wednesday 25 June 2025 14:58, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Eddie Hearn discusses who Anthony Joshua could face as they push to lock in a Tyson Fury showdown before the end of his career.

Deontay Wilder is open to discussing future fights, including a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua, if he wins his comeback clash on Friday.

The former WBC world heavyweight champion will end an absence of over a year from the ring when he faces Tyrrell Anthony Herndon at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn recently told Sky Sports: "I know he's [Wilder] a name that's been mentioned.

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"There is a potential that AJ could fight Deontay Wilder in October, November, December, and then fight Tyson Fury, and then he's kind of got the full set in terms of every elite heavyweight of this generation, he's faced in the ring."

Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports: "First things first is Friday.

"If that goes well, we're open to discussing anything."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Speaking on Toe2Toe, Barry Jones discusses the potential Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight which he believes will eventually happen.

The American is hoping to rediscover the destructive form that saw him reign as WBC champion for five years.

Also See:

Joshua and Wilder are yet to share the ring, despite lengthy negotiations, but Turki Al-Sheikh, chair of General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia, suggested in January that he would like to make the elusive fight.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW