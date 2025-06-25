Deontay Wilder: Former world heavyweight champion open to 'everything' as comeback fight looms
Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua never fought each other when they were heavyweight world champions, but could their rivalry be rekindled? Wilder returns from consecutive defeats on Friday when he boxes Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in Wichita, if he wins he's open to discussing all options
Wednesday 25 June 2025 14:58, UK
Deontay Wilder is open to discussing future fights, including a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua, if he wins his comeback clash on Friday.
The former WBC world heavyweight champion will end an absence of over a year from the ring when he faces Tyrrell Anthony Herndon at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita.
Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn recently told Sky Sports: "I know he's [Wilder] a name that's been mentioned.
- Usyk to retire? Dubois expects to end rival champion's career
- Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn rematch edging closer
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want!
"There is a potential that AJ could fight Deontay Wilder in October, November, December, and then fight Tyson Fury, and then he's kind of got the full set in terms of every elite heavyweight of this generation, he's faced in the ring."
Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports: "First things first is Friday.
"If that goes well, we're open to discussing anything."
The American is hoping to rediscover the destructive form that saw him reign as WBC champion for five years.
Joshua and Wilder are yet to share the ring, despite lengthy negotiations, but Turki Al-Sheikh, chair of General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia, suggested in January that he would like to make the elusive fight.