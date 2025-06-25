Deontay Wilder: Former world heavyweight champion open to 'everything' as comeback fight looms

Deontay Wilder is open to discussing future fights, including a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua, if he wins his comeback clash on Friday.

The former WBC world heavyweight champion will end an absence of over a year from the ring when he faces Tyrrell Anthony Herndon at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn recently told Sky Sports: "I know he's [Wilder] a name that's been mentioned.

"There is a potential that AJ could fight Deontay Wilder in October, November, December, and then fight Tyson Fury, and then he's kind of got the full set in terms of every elite heavyweight of this generation, he's faced in the ring."

Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports: "First things first is Friday.

"If that goes well, we're open to discussing anything."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Toe2Toe, Barry Jones discusses the potential Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight which he believes will eventually happen.

The American is hoping to rediscover the destructive form that saw him reign as WBC champion for five years.

Joshua and Wilder are yet to share the ring, despite lengthy negotiations, but Turki Al-Sheikh, chair of General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia, suggested in January that he would like to make the elusive fight.