Mikaela Mayer reveals how all-American super-fight with Claressa Shields could be made

Mikaela Mayer is a welterweight world champion but she believes a super-fight with Claressa Shields, her former team-mate and the undisputed heavyweight champion, can be made.

Mayer and Shields were team-mates on the 2016 USA Olympic squad, with the former boxing at lightweight and the latter winning middleweight gold for a second time in Brazil.

After becoming a unified professional world champion at super-featherweight, Mayer moved through divisions to win the WBO welterweight title.

Shields has had a stellar unbeaten professional career, winning world championships at super-welter, middle, super-middle and most recently heavyweight.

She became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in women's boxing when she beat Danielle Perkins in February.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mayer told Sky Sports she wants to face Lauren Price to become undisputed champion, but will it be in Wales or the United States?

Nevertheless, Mayer believes that if she continues to move up in weight, and Shields comes back down, they can be matched in an unexpected all-American women's super-fight.

"I'm not super big, now that I've settled into welterweight but I could go to 154lbs for the right fights," Mayer told Sky Sports.

"I don't want the easy path just to have more accolades. That's not really what I've been about. I want the bigger fights with the names. Fights that people are interested in seeing.

"If Claressa gets down to 154lbs, I think that's something that we've both discussed making happen."

But steps towards it would have to be taken sooner rather than later. "I'm not going to hold my breath," Mayer said.

"This is her third fight [coming up] at heavyweight now, that's her decision, kudos to her, I have no problem with her doing that. But the longer she stays at heavyweight the more difficult I think it's going to be to come down and I don't know how long that's going to take her or what her plans are.

"So again lots of moving parts but definitely a fight that I'd be willing to entertain."

Mayer does know Shields well, from the professional circuit but especially their time together on the US amateur team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Unified welterweight champion Price is targeting a future fight with pound-for-pound superstar Claressa Shields

"We're the same height, I might be a tad taller than her actually," Mayer reflected.

"She would definitely have the size on me but I'm pro. If I go to 154lbs to challenge someone like Claressa Shields, I'm going to be ready.

"I'm going to have my body ready and I'm going to do the proper things to move up to '54 and be strong and competitive at that weight."

Mayer added: "She's fast too for that size. Most people at heavier weights like that aren't as fast. So we may match each other there because I'm coming from the lighter weights I have the speed also. If she can get to 154lbs I think it will be a pretty evenly matched fight.

"It would be interesting because we do have history and we are friends, but ultimately we both want the big fights.

"Hopefully we can make money together and leave that fight still friends."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Heavyweight world champion Shields discusses a potential future bout with welterweight world champion Price and what weights either of them would have to jump to

Shields' team acknowledge that it's a possibility.

Her promoter Dmitry Salita told Sky Sports: "Claressa has always shown a willingness to fight the best, regardless of the challenge or sacrifice.

"On July 26 in Detroit, she's taking on light-heavyweight champion Lani Daniels in what will be the first defence of her undisputed heavyweight world title - making her the only current American heavyweight champion, male or female. She'll be walking out to the ring with hip-hop icon Rick Ross, making it not just a fight, but a cultural moment.

"As for a potential super-fight with Mikaela Mayer, we've had some early, general discussions, and it's certainly a possibility. Of course, weight would be a key factor in making that fight happen. And regardless of opponent Claressa loves the UK and has expressed interest in returning there - if the opportunity presents itself."