Molly McCann: Former UFC star to launch boxing career later in 2025 after retiring from MMA

Former UFC star Molly McCann will launch her boxing career later this year after retiring from MMA.

McCann announced her retirement from UFC after tapping out to Alexia Thainara in March following a decade in the sport.

The 35-year-old, whose nickname is 'Meatball' after working in a sandwich shop, is yet to announce a first opponent.

"It was just the right time to leave the sport of MMA so I chose to leave the sport knowing I had a career waiting for me in boxing," said McCann.

"The boxing pedigree is there. I was in and out of the boxing gym growing up because I like to fight and like to punch. I can just go. I will fight anyone, wherever, whenever."

Image: McCann finished her MMA career with 14 wins and eight defeats

McCann ended her MMA career with 14 wins and eight defeats but has now signed with Matchroom to take up boxing.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "She'll compete now as a boxer and about time, I'd like to say as well, a former ABA champion, everyone knows the ability as a boxer, obviously been a massive star within the UFC and built her profile globally as well.

"We're delighted to start the journey, delighted she chose Matchroom, going to be fighting all around the world and there are going to be some massive nights. We want to keep her nice and active."

