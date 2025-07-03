Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk trilogy fight: Brit says bout to take place at Wembley Stadium on April 18

Tyson Fury said he will fight Oleksandr Usyk in a trilogy showdown at Wembley Stadium in April.

In a social media post on Thursday, the 36-year-old said the heavyweight mega-fight will take place on Saturday April 18.

There has been no confirmation from Fury's promoters or Usyk's camp, but it would be the first time the rivals have fought in the UK, with their previous two bouts taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury retired from boxing in January this year, one month after a unanimous-decision defeat to Usyk in the second fight between the pair. Usyk won the first fight in May last year by split decision and is preparing to face IBF heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

The 36-year-old's social media revelation came after he revealed he was setting his sights on revenge against Usyk on while also targeting an all-British showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Speaking on Wednesday at the IBA Pro Event in Istanbul, Fury said: "I want my fair shout, and I don't believe I've got a fair shout the last two times. I don't know what I'm going to have to do, because I can't let it go to a decision.

"That's the one I want, but if I don't get that then it will be [Anthony] Joshua, the biggest British boxing fight that will ever happen."

Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, also took to social media on Wednesday to confirm Fury's supposed impending return on X.

"The 'Gypsy King' will be back!!! I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026. We have a rabbit to hunt!" Alalshikh wrote.

Fury previously announced his retirement in April 2022 after beating Dillian Whyte but returned six months later to fight Derek Chisora.

The two-time heavyweight world champion won his first title when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Three years later he returned to the ring and went on to beat Deontay Wilder in their second fight in 2020 to become WBC champion, before defending his title against Wilder again in 2021, then against Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora in 2022.

He overcame a big scare against Francis Ngannou in 2023, before losing twice to Usyk last year.

