Jake Paul says Anthony Joshua fight 'very likely' after beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in cruiserweight bout

Jake Paul has Anthony Joshua in his sights after beating former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by unanimous decision.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) appeared to be taking the biggest risk of his unique boxing career by facing his most accomplished opponent in Chavez (54-7-2) and doing it in front of an ardently pro-Chavez crowd in southern California.

The Mexican also had his famous father shouting furiously at ringside, but Paul dominated the early rounds and then held on to survive a late-round rally.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer jumped on the ropes in celebration after absorbing several flurries in the 10th and final round, with the judges scoring it 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93 in his favour.

Image: Paul celebrates after his victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Paul described his performance as "flawless", before claiming that an "insane" fight against two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua was "looking very likely" for 2026.

Speaking at his post-fight press conference, Paul said: "I'm definitely not a heavyweight, but I'm still gonna take the challenge. You look at Deontay Wilder; he was beating these guys weighing 215 pounds, he's like 6ft 6in or something, but anything is possible.

"Anthony Joshua is an insane fight, but I want that challenge.

"We've been DM-ing back and forth. He wants to make it happen. He called me up and it's looking very likely for next year."

Image: Joshua could be in line to fight Paul next year

Chavez warns Paul

Chavez fired a warning to Paul after the fight.

"He's strong, a good boxer [for] the first three, four rounds," he said. "After that, I felt he was tired. I don't think he's ready for the champions, but he's a good fighter.

"I thought I lost the first five rounds, so I tried to win the last rounds."

Chavez, who had fought just once since 2021, won the WBC middleweight title in 2011 and defended it three times but failed to maximize the potential in his father's genetics during his career.

He is still the most credible boxer by far to share the ring with Paul, who is now 13 fights into his lucrative fight career.

Earlier, 43-year-old former UFC star Holly Holm returned from a 12-year absence from the boxing ring to dominate previously unbeaten Yolanda Guadalupe Vega Ochoa.