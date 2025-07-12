Savannah Marshall condemns judges' scoring after defeat as Shadasia Green targets Claressa Shields fight

Savannah Marshall complained about the judges’ scoring after her split decision loss to Shadasia Green in New York.

Marshall had been out of boxing for two years after competing in mixed martial arts with PFL.

Her previous boxing bout had been in 2023, when she became the undisputed super-middleweight champion with a win over Franchon Crews Dezurn.

The Briton came straight back into world title competition, boxing New Jersey's Green to unify the IBF and WBO 168lb belts on the undercard of Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano III at Madison Square Garden.

Although Marshall won 96-93 on one card, the other two judges had Green winning, 95-94 and 96-93 despite the American being deducted a point for holding.

Marshall felt the scores, from three US judges, didn't reflect the bout.

"Taking nothing away from Shadasia, she was absolutely unbelievable tonight and you know what, I've never been hit like that before ever," Marshall said afterwards.

"I've come over here, I've given you all three judges, how is that [scoring] fair? Even with a point off. Look, I'm not saying I won... All I wanted was a fair fight. Come on."

Green acknowledged it was a hard fight. "Shout out to Savannah Marshall, she was a tough cookie. She caught me with a good shot too. Buckled my left leg. I've never been hit like that before but I'm just honoured to be here today and be victorious," Green said.

"I can barely hear out of the left side of my ear. So I'm going to take some time off, some rest and recovery… I'll be back."

"Sweet Terminator" Green will now target a fight with Claressa Shields. American star Shields is the only other pro fighter to have beaten Marshall.

"I would love to fight Claressa Shields," Green declared. "The best competition is always going to bring the best out of me.

"When the time comes and it's big, let's do it."

Image: Shadasia Green and Savannah Marshall launch punches at each other (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II).

Her bout with Marshall has increased Green's confidence. "She [Marshall] said: I've never been in the ring with someone like you, that hits as hard as you do. I've been in the ring with [Shields] and you could take her out," Green said. "Hearing that from Savannah and Savannah can punch too, that was a tough fight."

Shields is the fight Green's promoter Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer, wants to make.

"Let's get it, let's do it," he said. "Business is business and that's one of the biggest fights that can be made in boxing. So we're here to do that. That's what we do."