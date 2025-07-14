Campbell Hatton: Son of boxer Ricky Hatton retires at 24 years old to become solar panel installer

Campbell Hatton has retired from boxing at 24 years old to become a solar panel installer, according to his father two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton.

Hatton last fought in October in a second consecutive defeat to James Flint and finishes his professional career with a 14-2 record.

He won his first 12 fights and was part of the same management as Anthony Joshua before his career petered out over the last two years.

"No, Campbell won't fight again," Ricky Hatton, who will ironically return to boxing in December, told Boxing Now when asked about his son's future.

"As you know, he didn't have much amateur experience. He gave it a go in the amateurs, and then he went pro and gave it a go.

"He fought for the Area title and got beaten. I thought he lost it to be fair. But then he fought the same lad straight away after.

"I thought he won the second one; they were both very close fights. But he lost a little bit of his mojo, and then a few things went wrong."

Image: Campbell Hatton fought at lightweight during his career

Ricky, who turns 47 in October, became his son's trainer in March earlier this year before they discussed retirement.

He says the death of one of Campbell's best friends impacted him in recent months.

"He went through a bit for a time, and he was in the gym, and his heart wasn't in it," he said.

"I said, 'Listen son, you should be very proud of yourself, you have given it a go, but if you have lost your mojo, you need to get out'. You can't play boxing, you can play any other sport. So I advised him, and now he is doing solar panels."

