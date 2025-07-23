Heavyweight boxing explained: Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and the future of the division

The road to the undisputed championship in modern heavyweight boxing is labyrinthine, littered with pitfalls, stumbling blocks, and the hardest punchers on the planet.

But Oleksandr Usyk has proven himself to be unquestionably the best fighter in the division after beating Tyson Fury twice as well as holding two victories over both Anthony Joshua and now Daniel Dubois.

Usyk has said he will fight once more, but he has not committed himself to a particular fight.

"What's next for Usyk and the team? We'll think about the future in the future," Sergey Lapin, the CEO of Usyk's promotional company Ready To Fight, told Sky Sports.

"For now, we rest - and remain open to conversations."

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Who is the champion?

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk is the undisputed heavyweight world champion. The Olympic gold medallist became an undisputed champion first at cruiserweight. He began his heavyweight title reign when he outpointed Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021, picking up the WBO, WBA and IBF championships. He defended those belts in a rematch with Joshua and with his first victory over Daniel Dubois.

That set him up for his momentous undisputed title clash last year with Tyson Fury, then the WBC heavyweight titlist. Usyk shook Fury badly in the ninth round and won a split decision.

He became the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 and the first of the four-belt era.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson heaps praise on Oleksandr Usyk after his knockout win over Daniel Dubois to become a three-time undisputed champion, but find out who he thinks would have beaten him...

Contracted for a rematch, Usyk took a unanimous decision win over Fury in their second fight in December.

By then though Usyk had been forced to shed a belt. His commitment to the Fury rematch meant he could not make a mandatory defence of the IBF title. He vacated and Dubois was elevated to full IBF world champion without throwing a punch.

Dubois though validated his status as a world champion when he brutally knocked out Joshua at Wembley Stadium last September.

Usyk then beat Dubois a second time when he spectacularly knocked out the Briton at Wembley Stadium on July 19 to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, a feat that will go down in the history books.

He is an iconic figure in his homeland, a symbol of Ukrainian resistance during Russia's invasion of the country.

"Ukraine needs victories now more than ever. We were incredibly moved by the support from our fellow Ukrainians - especially those on the frontlines," Lapin said.

"It means a lot to Oleksandr to lift the national spirit in the midst of nightly missile strikes and intense battles."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Promoter Frank Warren believes there is an appetite for a third fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Who will Usyk fight next?

He will box again and while he has not decided who will be next, he remains open to discussion.

To remain the undisputed champion Joseph Parker would have to be next. A mandatory defence of the WBO heavyweight belt is due now, with Parker in line for that shot. Usyk would either have to fight the New Zealander next or vacate the WBO belt.

Parker has been on a great run of form, beating both Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang to become the WBO interim titlist. He was due to challenge Dubois for the IBF championship but when Dubois fell ill, mere days before the bout, Parker knocked out short-notice replacement Martin Bakole.

Parker told Sky Sports: "If he [Usyk] wants to have one final fight after Dubois, please make it me. I know there's other big fights out there that he wants, bigger money fights, but I'd love the opportunity to challenge myself against the best in the world."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his stunning knockout victory against Daniel Dubois, jokingly brushed off Joseph Parker's suggestion of a fight between the pair in the future.

Will Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury return?

All the signs are that former champions Joshua and Fury intend to return to competition at the top end of the heavyweight division.

Joshua hasn't boxed since his heavy defeat to Dubois. The idea of a Dubois rematch, boldly floated in the immediate aftermath of the first fight, has faded but Joshua's hopes of boxing his great rival Fury were hit when, at the start of this year, Fury declared he had retired.

But Fury has since indicated he wants to box again, though stated that his preference is for a trilogy bout with Usyk in 2026.

Joshua has not yet set an opponent for his next bout, but is likely to box again before the end of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury was attending the IBA Pro Event in Istanbul, where he says he would favour a revenge fight with Oleksandr Usyk if he was to come out of retirement. (Credit: Boxing News)

Who are the other heavyweight contenders?

To keep highly ranked heavyweights active the world title sanctioning bodies have created a slew of secondary belts, that in effect help decide their mandatory contenders.

The over-generous WBA have a 'regular' heavyweight champion in Kubrat Pulev, an Interim titlist in Fabio Wardley as well as their full or 'super' champion Usyk.

Agit Kabayel holds the WBC's Interim strap, but a WBC mandatory challenger has not yet been set.

The IBF have ordered Frank Sanchez to face Efe Ajagba in an eliminator, with the winner becoming mandatory challenger for their heavyweight title.

Who is the heavyweight to watch?

Britain has a fast-rising star in Moses Itauma. Still only 20, the young heavyweight had a fearsome reputation as an amateur at Youth and Junior level. He sparred fighters like Joshua and Lawrence Okolie when he was just a schoolboy himself.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dillian Whyte reveals the real reason why he picked Moses Itauma as his next opponent despite being 'offered' Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker fights

He's blazed through his professional opposition so far, dazzling for instance when he took out Demsey McKean in just under two minutes on the undercard of the Usyk-Fury rematch. He aims to prove himself later this summer when he fights former world title challenger Dillian Whyte on August 16.