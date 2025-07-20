Oleksandr Usyk would be 'a great in any generation' – what next for the undisputed heavyweight champion?

Oleksandr Usyk will box again but he is not yet ready to decide on a final opponent.

Usyk had declared that he would only box once more after Saturday's rematch with Daniel Dubois.

With that knockout win over Dubois at Wembley Stadium, the 38-year-old became a three-time undisputed champion, reunifying the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC heavyweight titles he used to hold.

In the aftermath of victory, Usyk floated some names as possible next opponents to gauge the crowd's reaction.

"Maybe Tyson Fury. Maybe Derek Chisora. Maybe Anthony Joshua. Maybe Joseph Parker," he said.

Image: Daniel Dubois lands a punch on Oleksandr Usyk during their heavyweight title fight at Wembley

But he left it there. Later Usyk explained: "Now I want to rest. I'll not say who my next opponent [will be]. Because I've prepared, three and a half months I've not seen my family, my wife. Every day I live with my team.

"Now I want to go back home [and then] make a choice what next. I will continue boxing, I will continue training, but now I cannot say who my next opponent is."

Usyk has every right to enjoy his victory. It was a complete performance against a heavy-handed opponent.

The Ukrainian dropped Dubois in the fifth round and then took him out with a fearsome overarm left hook with the back hand.

Image: Daniel Dubois falls to the canvas after being knocked down by Oleksandr Usyk for the final time.

The heavyweight champion revealed that the knockout blow he used had a name. "The punch's name is Ivan," he said. "It's a Ukrainian name. Ivan is a big guy who lives in a village, a big guy, a Cossack.

"A hard punch."

The one-punch finish completed possibly Usyk's best performance at heavyweight, even at the age of 38.

Usyk agreed it was his best showing so far in the division. "I don't know, but today [I think] yes. It's great, thank you," he said. "We learned from the first fight, we had a long time, two years. We prepared."

His accolades - an Olympic gold medal, as well as going undisputed at cruiser and twice now at heavyweight - have seen him hailed as one of the best ever in the sport.

Image: Oleksandr Usyk celebrates his latest victory.

Even Dubois' promoter, Frank Warren acknowledged that. "He would be a great in any generation," Warren said. "He's a unique guy.

"He's a tremendous, tremendous fighter. Fighters like him come along once in a generation."

Is that how Usyk sees himself though, as an all-time great? "No" was his simple answer with a shake of the head.

Others however will now ultimately be the judge of that.