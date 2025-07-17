Joseph Parker demands undisputed title shot against Oleksandr Usyk-Daniel Dubois winner next: 'It should be locked in!'

Joseph Parker insists that the Oleksandr Usyk versus Daniel Dubois winner should fight him next for the undisputed heavyweight world championship.

New Zealand's Parker is the mandatory challenger for the WBO belt, one the four heavyweight titles that Usyk and Dubois will be fighting for at Wembley Stadium.

A mandatory defence of the WBO championship is due next, so the Usyk-Dubois victor will have to box Parker next or else vacate that belt.

"We should be fighting the winner next, that should be a fight that should be locked in," Parker told Sky Sports. "I want to fight the winner."

Parker has been on a great run of form, beating both Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang to become the WBO Interim titlist. He was due to challenge Dubois for the IBF championship but when Dubois fell ill, mere days before the bout, Parker knocked out short-notice replacement Martin Bakole.

"If Dubois wins and there's no rematch clauses, whatever, hopefully we can get it locked in. I'm keen to fight anyone and everyone," Parker said.

"There could be one, you never know in big fights like this. There's always something in the contracts, you never know, we'll find out very soon."

Usyk has said that he will only box once more after Saturday's contest. If the Ukrainian is victorious, Parker hopes that last bout will be against him.

"If he wants to have one final fight after Dubois, please make it me. I know there's other big fights out there that he wants, bigger money fights, but I'd love the opportunity to challenge myself against the best in the world," the New Zealander said.

"He might not fight me but then if the WBO becomes vacant, I'll have to fight someone else for it. You just never know.

"There's a lot of things that happen in boxing, there's a lot of things that happen in life really. You just have to adjust and adapt to what's in front of you and what I can control is what I can do in the meantime, which is train hard, stay ready, stay fit, keep building," Parker continued.

"Because when the time does come I'm going to take it with both hands and make the most of it."

Usyk will be boxing Dubois for a second time. When they first fought, in 2023, Usyk halted the Londoner in their ninth round.

The Ukrainian is adamant that he will stop Dubois again in the rematch. "I believe it," he said at their final press conference.

"I respect this guy, this young guy. This guy is motivated but I am too. I'm not an old guy. 38 is not old. We'll see Saturday.

"Every fight is important for me and my team. Now it's very important [to win] for my country and the soldiers who protect my country, because it's motivation for people. It's very important to me."

Usyk's team questioned Dubois' will power ahead of their rematch. Dubois was counted out in the first fight and Usyk's manager, Egis Klimas suggested the Briton could have continued, but chose not to, saying: "You cannot train your mind and his weakness is his.

"It's the same guy."

But London's Dubois declared: "I'm going to write my own script. I'm going to win those belts and I'm going to be the man.

"I've prepared right. I'm just on a different level now," he continued. "I'm chasing glory and I'm chasing greatness."