Harlem Eubank is 'absolutely ready' to replace cousin Chris Eubank Jr and fight Conor Benn on September 20

If Chris Eubank Jr is out of the proposed September 20 rematch with Conor Benn, Harlem Eubank is ready and willing to step in to replace him.

Eubank Jr beat Benn in a thrilling 12-round middleweight bout in April and promoters Matchroom, who represent Benn, announced that the pair would fight a second time later this year.

Eubank Jr himself however has not commented publicly on it and now Benn has suggested that the proposed rematch is "falling apart" for September 20.

Harlem Eubank, Eubank Jr's cousin, though would volunteer to "save the show" and fight Benn on that date at welterweight, Benn's natural weight class.

Image: Harlem Eubank has only been defeated once in 22 professional fights

While Eubank Jr is a career middleweight, Harlem Eubank has been operating at 147lbs and would relish continuing the family feud.

"Absolutely. Harlem Eubank is ready to step in and save the show. Cocked and loaded, ready to go. Bring it on," Kalle Sauerland, Harlem Eubank's promoter, told Sky Sports.

"A like-for-like replacement and at the proper weight. That's certainly one that would make sense."

Harlem Eubank has only been defeated once in 22 professional fights. He suffered the first loss of his career when Jack Catterall beat him on a technical decision in Manchester after a clash of heads.

Sauerland has other possible replacements on stand-by. Gifted super-welterweight Josh Kelly would also welcome a fight with Benn.

"Josh Kelly of course would make absolute sense as well. That one's been talked about for a long, long time," Sauerland said.

What other options does Benn have?

If Benn returns to welterweight, he would also be eligible to challenge the winner of this weekend's fight between Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios for the WBC title at 147lbs.

Hall of Famer Pacquiao, at the age of 46 and after five years out of boxing, is making an unlikely return to world championship boxing when he challenges Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

It's a dangerous comeback for Pacquiao, but the former champion appears to have faith in himself.

"I'm okay being the underdog. I've been the underdog many times. I'm always bringing surprises," Pacquiao said.

"I've been a challenger many times and it's always the same feeling. I'm excited to take the belt. He's a good fighter also, but our job is to entertain the fans. We're going to give them a real fight.

"Saturday night, it's going to be a great fight. It's been a while that I've been out of the ring, but I'm still active and exercising all the time. I'm going to prove to everyone that I'm in great condition.

"We're back in boxing again. We're going to show the world that boxing is still alive and kicking. Manny Pacquiao is still here. I'm back."