Conor Benn's rematch against Chris Eubank Jr on September 20 'falling apart'

Conor Benn's rematch against Chris Eubank Jr on September 20 is "falling apart".

Eubank won the first fight by unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.

The rematch was expected to take place at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds, with a 10-pound rehydration clause.

"This rematch falling apart had nothing to do with me," Benn told Ring Magazine. "I was ready to go on the scheduled September 20 date. I'm not sure what happened to Chris Eubank."

Speaking earlier this week, Benn and promoter Eddie Hearn said they are ready to negotiate alternative fights if a rematch with Eubank Jr is not fully signed this week.

Both camps ideally need eight weeks' preparation. Benn's preference is the Eubank rematch but he has several other intriguing options at 147lbs - including a handshake with Shakur Stevenson from being on a chat show in New York.

The thrilling first fight between Benn and Eubank Jr was scored 116-112 in favour of Eubank and rekindled memories of their fathers' fierce rivalry, taking place 35 years after Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn had first fought.

However, the build-up was controversial.

Eubank was fined £375,000 after missing the 160lb limit at the official weigh-in but was successfully inside the 170lbs rehydration limit on the morning of the fight.

After the fight, he revelaed he was hospitalised due to dehydration.

The 35-year-old also appeared in front of the British Boxing Board of Control earlier this month and was fined £10,000 for his misuse of social media.

It related to footage posted in the build-up to April's fight that suggested Eubank Jr was using a sauna to make weight, which is against the Board's rules.

However, from evidence provided by Eubank and his team, the Board inquiry ruled he was not guilty of using a sauna on the day of the weigh-in, though he was considered guilty of improper use of social media.

Eubank Sr claimed his son, who normally fights at 175lbs, was dangerously dehydrated for the first bout and was expected to miss the fight. However, at the last minute, he appeared by his son's side on fight night in a sensational moment.

Benn had never fought above super-welterweight (154lbs) before the first meeting.

Sky Sports have contacted Benn and Eubank Jr's camps for comment.