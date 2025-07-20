Daniel Dubois can become a world champion again if he learns from Oleksandr Usyk, says promoter Frank Warren

Daniel Dubois can come back and become a world champion again, but he will need to learn from his nemesis Oleksandr Usyk.

Dubois was headlining at a raucous Wembley Stadium for the second time in a row when he rematched Usyk, this time for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.

But the Ukrainian dissected Dubois' attacks and, after dropping him in the fifth round, coldly dispatched the Briton with a hefty southpaw left hook, a shot which he'd codenamed "Ivan".

Dubois had inherited the IBF title that Usyk had vacated before the Ukrainian's rematch with Tyson Fury last year. But the 27-year-old had knocked out Anthony Joshua to prove himself at the top level and his promoter Frank Warren believes he can become a world champion again.

He is after all young, especially for a heavyweight, with plenty of years left in the sport.

"He has got to learn from it. He is only 27. I look at Frank Bruno for example, three times he fought for a world title and he got it on the fourth attempt," Warren said.

"Daniel has won a world title so hopefully he will come back, but the bottom line is it was Usyk's night and he is a special, special boxer."

The promoter added: "That is what Daniel needs to learn from this fight, to try and learn and develop the mental attitude that Usyk has.

"Daniel didn't stick to the task, he got careless, he dropped his hands and paid the price."

Dubois will take at least six months before coming back, to make sure he recovers fully.

"For Daniel now, he'll have a little break, think about things and he has got to resurrect himself," Warren said.

"There are lots of fighters over the years who have been beaten and come back even stronger. That is what he has to do.

"He can punch, he can hurt you and it's just developing other aspects of his game.

"He's got to come back and make a statement."