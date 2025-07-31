Terri Harper could be heading for Caroline Dubois fight after joining Jake Paul's promotional company

Terri Harper could be heading towards a fight against British rival Caroline Dubois after she joined Jake Paul's promotional company.

Harper, who defended her WBO lightweight title with a points win over Natalie Zimmermann in Doncaster in May, has teamed up with Most Valuable Promotions, which is co-founded by Paul and his business partner and manager Nakisa Bidarian.

Dubois hinted earlier this month that she was already preparing for a Harper fight and issued a fresh challenge on social media.

"Congratulations. But it takes two to tango "champ". I want this fight next, I'm speaking to my team everyday to ensure this happens next," said Dubois.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Terri Harper says she plans to face the best fighters in her division and that includes British rival Caroline Dubois.

"I hope you can keep that energy and make sure your team work for this fight to happen next."

Harper, a three-weight world champion, has become the latest UK signing for Most Valuable Promotions, who also represent Ellie Scotney, Chantelle Cameron, Savannah Marshall, Ramla Ali, and Shannon Courtenay.

"I'm super excited to announce that we have signed Terri Harper as well," Bidarian told Sky Sports.

"She has fought in five different divisions, 20 fights into her career. We think the future's very bright for her and the rest of the UK.

Image: Harper is a three-weight world champion

"I think there's some big fights for her. Caroline Dubois, who has fought on Sky a number of times, we're excited about the potential of that fight.

"We recently signed champion Stephanie Han in the 135lb weight class, who's fighting in August. That's another potential fight for her.

"Holly Holm was a world-class boxer before women's boxing was getting its due. She's already in the boxing Hall of Fame. She came to UFC and had the biggest upset in UFC history when she knocked out Ronda Rousey in front of 80,000 people in Australia.

"Now Holly has returned to boxing and her goal is to become a 135lb champion. So that's another potential fight for Terri Harper down the road."