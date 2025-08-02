Tyson Fury insists he will 'never' return to boxing when asked about a comeback from retirement
Tyson Fury has hinted regularly about a comeback to boxing in recent months but has said he will "never" return to the sport; the 36-year-old retired after a rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk; Fury has been linked with a trilogy fight against Usyk or a fight with Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury has insisted he will "never" return to boxing when asked about an expected comeback from retirement.
The 36-year-old has been absent from the sport since a rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in December.
Fury has recently called for a trilogy fight against Usyk and continues to be linked with a blockbuster British battle against Anthony Joshua, but he gave a blunt response to a question about his future plans.
The former world heavyweight champion, who was attending Doncaster racecourse, replied "never" when asked if he will return to the ring.
"Too old, look at my beard, all grey," he said.
"Boxing is a young man's game."
Fury was watching his horse, named 'Big Gypsy King', and was quizzed whether he would race horses instead.
"Maybe, who knows," he replied.
In the aftermath of Usyk's knockout win over Daniel Dubois last month, Fury had suggested that he was the only man who could end the Ukrainian's unbeaten record despite suffering points defeats in their two fights.
Speaking on social media, Fury said: "Massive shoutout to Oleksandr Usyk. He did a fantastic performance over Daniel Dubois, a good, young, game lad who came for a good tear up.
"Congratulations to both men, but Usyk knows there is only one man who can beat him. I've done it twice before and the world knows it."
"I'm not ******* at some boxing match, I'm out on the road running," Fury added. "I came home. I done my job and I got myself back.
"I'm the man. I'm the Spartan. No matter what anyone wants to say, I won those fights, guaranteed, 100 per cent."
Fury's promoter Frank Warren believes a third fight against Usyk would motivate Fury more than a long-awaited showdown with Joshua.
"We'll see but he likes that fight and he wants that fight, and they were close fights by the way," Warren told Sky Sports News.
"Anything can happen in this business, maybe that fight can be made if indeed Usyk wants to do it and Tyson wants to do it.
"I'm sure there'd be an appetite for it."