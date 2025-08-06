Dave Allen vows to shock boxing again by beating Arslanbek Makhmudov at Sheffield Arena

Dave Allen has pound signs and a happy ride off into the sunset in mind as he seeks to upset the odds once more.

The White Rhino will headline Sheffield Arena for the biggest fight of his career on October 11 when he takes on the powerful Arslanbek Makhmudov.

It is deemed a significant step up in opponent for the Brit, who himself showcased his own punch ferocity with a devastating knockout victory over Johnny Fisher in May.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joseph Parker has challenged the undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk to face him next month with his unique rendition of 'Take on Me'. Footage courtesy of IG: @kerryrusselltv.

"I think I thrive off the underdog tag I've had most of my career, every time I've been expected to win I get beat, I'm not very good with pressure," Allen told Sky Sports.

"That's why I picked Makhmudov, I think a lot of people will expect him to beat me but I like that and I like to shock.

"When he gets in there with me, most fighters when they get in there with me are a little surprised that I'm more defensively cuter than they expect, I'm a lot stronger than they think.

"I think I can beat him, I am the underdog but I think I've got the right style to beat him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury was seen at Doncaster Racecourse, where he was asked when we can next expect to see him back in the ring.

Makhmudov arrives 20-2 in his professional career, having been undefeated through 18 fights before suffering a fourth-round stoppage against world title contender Agit Kabayel in December 2023.

He has since also been beaten by Italy's Guido Vianello between wins over Ricardo Brown and Miljan Rovcanin.

Allen meanwhile enters 24-7-2 amid a storied career as one of the most popular figures in British boxing, reignited by his win over Fisher having been controversially been denied victory in the pair's first meeting.

"The motivation is I'll be really rich if I beat him," said Allen.

"If I beat him then wow, I'll be so rich it's unbelievable.

"I'm not bothered about him, I just want to beat him, have another big fight and then hopefully chill out for the rest of my life. That's the plan."

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Promoter Eddie Hearn joked of his disbelief in Allen's decision to face Makhmudov, but the 33-year-old welcomes the challenge as a perfect opportunity to tee up another high-profile fight.

"When you headline Sheffield Arena, Naseem Hamed did, Kell Brook did, Dalton Smith, it's my turn now," said Allen.

"When I got the list of names sent, I thought I might as well make the most of it and I picked Makhmudov.

"He's big, dangerous, somebody that will help fill Sheffield Arena out and if I beat him it will send me on to big fights."

Allen first fought at Sheffield Arena back in April 2013; over a decade on, he is preparing to headline there.

"I'm over the moon, it's something I've always wanted to do," he said.

"I've been in touch with Naseem Hamed about doing the ring walk with me.

"It's great to join that list of names, I'm from Doncaster but to headline Sheffield Arena I'm really proud of it."