Katie Taylor: Eddie Hearn says Irish boxer could be tempted by 'spectacular' homecoming fight

Katie Taylor is set to be offered a "spectacular" homecoming fight in Dublin that could tempt her to continue a legendary boxing career.

The 39-year-old Irish superstar admitted that she was considering retirement in July after defeating Amanda Serrano in a trilogy fight for the undisputed super-lightweight titles in New York.

But her promoter Eddie Hearn plans to hold fresh talks with Irish Minister for Sport Charlie McConalogue about a farewell bout at Croke Park in Dublin.

"After the last fight with Amanda Serrano, it's the first time I've heard her say in a press conference 'if I fight again'," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"It's been a remarkable career. It would be a great way to go out by winning the trilogy against Amanda Serrano but the lure of a Croke Park fight would be something quite spectacular

"She's got a few injuries at the moment. She won't fight again this year and she may not fight again. But if the Croke Park opportunity presents itself, it would be very difficult for her to turn down.

"For me, the greatest female fighter of all-time, probably one of the greatest sportspeople from Ireland.

"She's an absolute icon and a credit to the sport. If that's the end of the road. What a career, what a legacy, what a journey but I can also see her having another couple of fights.

"We will sit down in a couple months and we will definitely speak to the sports minister in Ireland, who's been vocal about the possibility and desire to host a Katie Taylor fight in Ireland.

"Katie Taylor in Croke Park would be something we would never forget."

The WBC have confirmed that Chantelle Cameron is the mandatory challenger for Taylor's WBC belt.

Cameron, who handed Taylor her only professional defeat before losing a rematch, is aiming to enforce a trilogy fight.

"The WBC has ordered the fight and if no agreement is reached, a purse offer will take place," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

But it remains to be seen if Taylor will face Cameron again after she questioned the popularity of her British rival.

"I think Chantelle has to see if she can sell out a 1,000-seat arena first. I don't think she can sell out any stadium at all," said Taylor after her third win over Serrano.

"I think I've made her more money than she really deserves to be quite honest."

