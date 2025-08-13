Leo Atang bidding to emulate idol Anthony Joshua with Rocky-style world title success
Leo Atang lays out plans to replicate Anthony Joshua’s power, combine it with speed and smarts, and gain experience in pursuit of a Rocky-style world title; Listen, download, subscribe to Toe2Toe podcast for knockout interviews and big-fight analysis
Wednesday 13 August 2025 12:57, UK
Heavyweight prospect Leo Atang dreams of emulating idol Anthony Joshua - with a touch of Hollywood magic in his world title pursuit.
The 18-year-old delivered a statement victory on his professional debut with a devastating knockout of 41-year-old journeyman Milen Paunov on the undercard of Jack Catterall's welterweight bout with Harlem Eubank on July 6.
"It was exactly what I wanted to happen," Atang told Sky Sports, reflecting on his first-round stoppage at the Manchester Arena. "But I'm also not getting hung up on it at all.
- Toe2Toe podcast - subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want!
"What's happened has happened - I wasn't exactly in with the next best thing. So, we get in, look back on the mistakes I made, and build on it for the next one.
"I want to keep the momentum going. I'm not going to put the pressure on to get that first-round knockout, but if it comes, it comes.
"The main thing for me is we've turned over early to get the learning and experience in. So, if the rounds are what I need, then I'll get the rounds."
The 6ft 6ins fighter from York enjoyed a successful amateur career, winning five national titles and a gold medal at last year's U19 World Championships in Colorado.
Compared to Joshua in the build-up to his debut fight by promoter Eddie Hearn, Atang explained that while he drew inspiration from the two-time heavyweight champion, he aimed to combine that power with greater speed.
"I like to be a smart, intelligent fighter," he added. "I use a lot of speed - the power comes with that speed - and I like to show my IQ out there.
"Obviously there's boxers I look up to, like Anthony Joshua. I looked up to him as a kid because he was the man growing up.
"I don't really base my style off his - I base it off some of the lighter fighters and try to emulate that, because there's not many up at heavyweight who are doing that now."
Atang eyes 'Rocky moment'
Joshua claimed his first world title in just his 16th fight, stopping Charles Martin with ease to secure the IBF belt in 2016.
Atang hopes to follow a similar path but wants to reach boxing's summit in Hollywood style, reminiscent of the Rocky franchise.
"My ultimate ambition is to become heavyweight world champion one day - the top of the sport - and be remembered for many years to come," he said.
"But I always have a laugh with my coach. I always say I want to win a world title, but I split the decision with a cut - just for a Rocky moment!"
'Bigger talent than AJ'
Trainer Gary Logan has already seen enough from Atang to declare him a bigger talent than Joshua, expressing confidence in his potential to make a major impact in the heavyweight division.
"Can I be honest?" Logan said on the Toe2Toe podcast. "He's a bigger talent than AJ, based on what I've seen at such a young age.
"I'm looking at the technique - the strength and maturity will come.
"There are two big emerging talents: one is Moses Itauma, obviously, and the other is Leo."
Toe2Toe podcast delivers knockout boxing interviews and big fight analysis each week - listen, download, subscribe