Joseph Parker and Moses Itauma could be on collision course for WBO world title: 'It's just a matter of when'

Joseph Parker wants to challenge the best heavyweight on the planet, Oleksandr Usyk, next. But he suspects he might have to box rising star Moses Itauma first.

Parker's team have told Sky Sports that with direct discussions with Usyk's representatives yet to start they are expecting that.

Usyk reunified the four major heavyweight world titles when he knocked out Daniel Dubois last month at Wembley Stadium.

To retain his undisputed championship status Usyk would have to defend against Parker, the mandatory WBO title challenger, next.

But Usyk could vacate the WBO belt, or be stripped of that title.

Parker's promoter David Higgins told Sky Sports: "There is no noise, no engagement, no negotiation from Usyk's team. All thinking and wisdom is that Usyk doesn't want to defend his WBO world title. That is the feeling."

Itauma, who takes on Dillian Whyte this weekend in Riyadh, is the next most highly ranked heavyweight in the WBO's ratings. If Usyk vacates or is stripped of the WBO heavyweight world title, Parker could box Itauma for that championship.

"In terms of what is next, Joseph has never shied away from anyone. Be it [Deontay] Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, [Martin] Bakole at short notice," Higgins said.

"I think Joseph will fight Moses Itauma, it's just a matter of when. Moses is young and doesn't have the resume that Joseph has and so it's just how the cards fall and whether it's the right move."

Parker previously told Sky Sports: "I'd love the opportunity to challenge myself against the best in the world.

"[Usyk] might not fight me but then if the WBO becomes vacant, I'll have to fight someone else for it. You just never know.

"There's a lot of things that happen in boxing, there's a lot of things that happen in life really. You just have to adjust and adapt to what's in front of you and what I can control is what I can do in the meantime, which is train hard, stay ready, stay fit, keep building," Parker continued.

"Because when the time does come I'm going to take it with both hands."

