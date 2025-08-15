Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury can still happen after Jake Paul fight, says promoter Frank Warren

Anthony Joshua is prioritising a fight against Jake Paul next but could still finally face Tyson Fury, believes promoter Frank Warren.

Joshua has not fought since his knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in September but continues to be strongly linked to an unlikely bout against YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul.

Elsewhere Fury is yet to confirm his next move having 'retired' from boxing earlier this year in the wake of back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

The duo have tried and failed to make one of the biggest fights in British boxing history in recent years, begging the question as to whether fans will ever seen them in the ring together. Warren, though, insists the interest remains.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eddie Hearn speaks to Sky Sports News and says that he thinks Jake Paul is most likely to fight Anthony Joshua next.

"There have been a lot of talks for a long time and it hotted up again recently," Warren told Sky Sports News. "It's all about whether this fight happens with AJ - for example if he fights Jake Paul and comes through it - and if Tyson has a fight. Who knows if they'll get it on.

"It's a fight that has not happened and should have happened. Is it too late? I think there's tremendous interest in the fight.

"Every time we talk about Tyson and AJ that subject comes up - when are they going to get in the ring together?

"Providing Tyson wants to carry on, I can see that fight happening. It's up to the two fighters to make it happen. If they both want it and the terms are right it will definitely happen, but nobody will force them into it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frank Warren says he's aware of talks of a potential clash between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul and admits the general public would get behind the fight.

Fury recently pointed towards a return to the ring as he outlined his desire to fight Usyk for a third time in pursuit of revenge following successive defeats to the undisputed heavyweight champion.

In addition to Paul, Joshua has also been linked to a fight against fellow former Olympic champion Tony Yoka.

"There is talk of both of those fights," Warren explained.

"I think the fight taking priority in his (Joshua's) mind - I don't look after him, I look after Tony Yoka, he just signed with us and we'd like that fight - I think the preference for AJ is to fight Jake Paul because it's a huge, huge money fight. It's a crossover fight between - well, we say YouTube - he's a professional boxer now.

"It's a big step up for Jake Paul, and that seems to be the direction it's going in. As to what he should do, he's the guy getting in the ring and taking the punches, it's got to be his choice."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Promoter Frank Warren discusses a potential bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker.

Yoka, who won gold at Rio 2016, has endured a mixed professional career with a record of 14-3 having seen his world title aspirations derailed by consecutive defeats to Martin Bakole, Carlos Takam and Ryad Merhy across 2022 and 2023.

Paul is 12-1 as a professional following June's unanimous decision win over Julio César Chávez Jr., his sole career loss coming to Tommy Fury in February 2023.

"People are complaining about Jake Paul and when is he going to fight somebody, you have to take your hat off to him that he's willing to get in with a former two-time world champion who is not an old guy," Warren continued.

"It will be a defining moment to see what he's all about, I've got my opinion of what happens but people will buy into it.

"It is a fight that will grab everybody's attention."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury was seen at Doncaster Racecourse, where he was asked when we can next expect to see him back in the ring.

As for Fury, Warren insists that only the Gypsy King himself will know what the future holds for his career, be it in or out of the ring.

"I don't push him on anything," said Warren. "He's a grown man, he's been around a long time. It has to be his choice and he has to have the desire to do it.

"He's a very very wealthy guy, he's made some serious money, he doesn't need to fight for money. Obviously he'd want to get paid if he fights but it's not a desperate need.

"He is a fighting man and he has that urge and desire to fight and says he wants to do it. If he does it won't be until next year and it will be on his terms."