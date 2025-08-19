Oleksandr Usyk yet to be granted extension to negotiations for Joseph Parker fight after sustaining an injury

Oleksandr Usyk is yet to be granted an extension to negotiations for his Joseph Parker fight, with the deadline drawing closer for the WBO title defence.

The undisputed world heavyweight champion has asked the WBO for more time to discuss the fight against mandatory challenger Parker due to an injury.

But the governing body has confirmed it is yet to agree a longer negotiation period, and the 30-day deadline to reach a deal with Parker, which was set on July 24, is fast approaching.

WBO president Gustavo Olivieri told Sky Sports that the negotiation period "concludes this week".

"Pertaining to the request submitted by Team Usyk, such is under consideration by the Championship Committee," Olivieri added.

Serhii Lapin, director of Usyk's team and CEO of Ready to Fight, has suggested the undisputed world champion is weighing up his options for his next fight after unifying all the major belts again following last month's knockout win over Daniel Dubois at Wembley.

"The champion has earned the chance to let his body recover from the effects of a punishing training regime and from injuries that are often invisible to the outside world," said Lapin.

"And, ultimately, simply to rest and spend time with his family. Most importantly: he has earned the right to choose his own future - and to take the time he needs to make that decision."

Parker's UK promoter Frank told Sky Sports that Usyk applied for an extension last Thursday and the New Zealander could instead fight No 1 contender Moses Itauma if the Ukrainian decides to relinquish his WBO belt.

"Whatever happens, the fact of life is Joseph Parker will either fight as champion if Usyk vacates or he will fight Usyk for the title," said Warren.

The 20-year-old Itauma continued his swift progress towards a world title fight after his stunning stoppage of Dillian Whyte in the first round last weekend, which even led to calls for him to challenge Usyk next.