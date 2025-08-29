Sacha Hickey - meet the amateur boxer with 'probably' the best record in international boxing

Sacha Hickey has probably the best record in amateur boxing. She has only lost once in her whole life.

The GB boxer has been a stellar junior and youth international and is now carrying that form into elite competition.

This year alone she has won gold medals at significant competitions, the Strandja tournament in Bulgaria and the World Boxing Cup in Brazil, and beaten two Olympians in the process.

The 21-year-old has not lost a bout since 2018. That kind of winning run is almost unheard of in amateur boxing, especially for someone who has been an international from age group to elite level.

She could have the best record in international amateur boxing.

"Probably is to be fair," Hickey told Sky Sports. "You can't pick and choose who you box at elite level."

Image: Hickey beat Italian Olympian Angela Carini at the Strandja tournament

She added: "I've probably only ever won a 3-2 [split decision] four times maybe, all the others have been unanimous."

Hickey is hoping to extend that seven-year winning run at the World Championships, which begin in Liverpool on September 4.

"I think I'll top the podium, I think I'll be the one to do it," Hickey said. "All it is really is hard work and self-belief, they're probably the main two things

"It's hard, the training, but when you're in there it comes easy."

Hickey is not only gunning for a first World Championship medal, she is a real prospect for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

It all began for her by playing the boxing game on the Nintendo Wii when she was a child. Her brothers wanted to go to a real boxing club and she followed them to Fisher ABC in Bermondsey.

Image: Hickey has been training for the Worlds at the GB gym in Sheffield (Photos: GB Boxing)

"I was the only girl there," she recalled. "It was intimidating a bit, but it was like no one was really bothered. I feel like Fisher is one of those places where you can be anyone. No one's really bothered and everyone gets along.

"You can be anyone, do anything really, you can just come along and train. Down Fisher it was like a family."

There she was trained by legendary coach Steve Hiser. "Because I was his first girl fighter, I think it was quite special for him, to have me and make me into a champion," she said.

"He was quite old school."

It prepared her for the position she is in now. "Even since I was a schoolgirl, if I went sparring they would stick me in with the seniors, or at least the youths they put me in with. I've always really gone above my level," Hickey added.

"Down at Fisher I'd always spar the boys, so I never really had it my own way, I always got pushed in the gym. So when it came to the fighting, it came easy."

She added: "It's actually crazy that we were just playing the Nintendo Wii one day and then the next thing you know you're training to hopefully go to the Olympic Games."