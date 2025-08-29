Anthony Joshua's opportunity? Deadline set for IBF final eliminator but AJ could fight his way back to title contention

Efe Ajagba is due to fight Frank Sanchez to decide the mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk’s IBF heavyweight world title.

The Ajagba vs Sanchez final eliminator went to purse bids with promoters Sampson Boxing winning the right to stage the bout.

A date though is still to be set for that final eliminator, and beyond that there is no timeframe yet for when the Ajagba-Sanchez victor would get a shot at the world title.

That could create an opening for former unified champion Anthony Joshua to fight his way back into world title contention.

Ajagba must box Sanchez by November 24 to earn the mandatory shot at the IBF belt and if that fight falls through Joshua is the most highly ranked heavyweight in the IBF ratings after Ajagba, Sanchez and Derek Chisora.

He would be a leading candidate to step in to fight in an eliminator, or perhaps even for an Interim title or vacant world championship.

The IBF is one of the four major world titles that Ukrainian legend Oleksandr Usyk currently holds.

There is as yet no timeframe on when the Ajagba-Sanchez winner would get to challenge for the IBF belt as Usyk has only just boxed, knocking out Daniel Dubois last month, and his next mandatory defence would be for the WBO belt anyway.

New Zealand's Joseph Parker is the mandatory challenger for the WBO title but that could be subject to delay as Usyk's team have requested an extension for those fight negotiations due to injury.

"The champion has earned the chance to let his body recover from the effects of a punishing training regime and from injuries that are often invisible to the outside world. And, ultimately, simply to rest and spend time with his family," Sergey Lapin, director of Usyk's team and CEO of Ready to Fight, previously said.

"Most importantly: he has earned the right to choose his own future - and to take the time he needs to make that decision. So, guys, don't push the horses."

But while Usyk recuperates, ambitious heavyweights will still want big fights.

Joshua hasn't boxed since his defeat to Dubois last year. A natural fight for him would be one with long-time rival Tyson Fury. But Fury has reiterated his determination to stay retired. That leaves Joshua as one of the most high-profile heavyweights still active in the sport and, with the division in flux, he will be well placed to seize opportunities.