Fabio Wardley close to agreeing fight against Joseph Parker at The O2 on October 25

Fabio Wardley is close to agreeing a deal for a fight against Joseph Parker at The O2 on October 25.

Sky Sports News understands that unbeaten British heavyweight Wardley has been holding talks over a meeting with former world champion Parker, with the duo set to share the ring in London.

Parker, who holds the WBO interim title, had been named as the mandatory challenger for undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

But Usyk requested an extension to negotiations due to an injury and with terms yet to be agreed, Parker has turned his attention to a fight against Wardley.

Wardley claimed the WBA interim belt and preserved his perfect record with a stunning 10th round knockout of Justis Huni at Portman Road in June.

The Ipswich boxer has stopped 18 of his 19 opponents and will take another step up in class against Parker, who has 36 wins and three defeats, with the winner firmly in contention for a world title fight.