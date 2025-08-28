Joseph Parker's team question Oleksandr Usyk injury amid world title stand-off

Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins has questioned Oleksandr Usyk's injury amid a stand-off in fight negotiations.

Usyk, the undisputed world heavyweight champion, has requested an extension to the deadline for talks for a WBO mandatory title fight against Parker due to an injury.

But footage has recently emerged on social media of the Ukrainian dancing at a music concert.

Parker's promoter Higgins told Sky Sports: "I haven't actually seen the medical evidence but you would think that a serious injury would prevent that sort of activity."

Usyk and Parker are yet to open talks for the fight, which was initially ordered on July 24 with a 30-day window to agree terms before a purse bid.

"As far as I'm concerned, things are exactly as they were," said Higgins. "In boxing, nothing surprises me."

Parker, who is a former WBO champion, can challenge for all of Usyk's major titles if the bout goes ahead.

The New Zealander has earned his opportunity after wins over Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Martin Bakole.

"Joseph just wants to fight and so he's waiting to fight," said Higgins.

"He is focused, prepared and ready to fight anyone, anywhere, and he's waiting for that to land.

"Joseph would like to fight this year for sure, as soon as possible."

Upon inquiry from Sky Sports, Usyk's promotional team declined to comment.

Usyk has earned the right to 'choose his own future'

Serhii Lapin, director of Usyk's team and CEO of Ready to Fight, previously suggested the undisputed world champion would not be rushed into his next career move.

"Throughout his entire professional career, both Oleksandr Usyk and our whole team have proven that we respect all potential opponents as well as the rules that govern professional boxing," Lapin told Ready to Fight.

"Over the past year and a half, Usyk has accomplished a historic achievement by becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion twice. That demanded tremendous physical and mental effort, and great sacrifice.

"The champion has earned the chance to let his body recover from the effects of a punishing training regime and from injuries that are often invisible to the outside world. And, ultimately, simply to rest and spend time with his family.

"Most importantly: he has earned the right to choose his own future - and to take the time he needs to make that decision. So, guys, don't push the horses."