Eddie Hearn insists rehydration clause 'categorically not a problem' for Chris Eubank Jr in Conor Benn rematch

Chris Eubank Jr will rematch Conor Benn on November 15 under the same weight stipulations as the first fight.

That means both men have to weigh in at 160lbs the day before and can't be more than 10lbs over that limit on the morning of the fight, without incurring a hefty financial penalty.

The first bout was a punishing contest with Eubank Jr revealing he'd been hospitalised due to dehydration afterwards. He had fractionally missed the weight limit the day before the first fight, when he was 0.05lbs over, but met the terms of the rehydration clause on the morning of the fight, scaling 169.4lbs reportedly while wearing a jacket.

"He would be at least three pounds under the 10lbs limit so the rehydration was categorically not a problem," Eddie Hearn, Benn's promoter, insisted.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harlem Eubank believes we'll never see an event like his cousin Chris Eubank Jr's fight against Conor Benn again, describing how the energy shifted when Chris Eubank Sr showed up in the car ahead of the bout.

"At 160lbs, which is his championship weight, he was definitely tight," Hearn told Sky Sports. "His last seven or eight fights have been at 160lbs so we weren't asking him to do anything out of the ordinary.

"But he will have to make a decision within his career moving forward if he's going to stay at middleweight or if he's going to move to 168lbs. This fight is at middleweight, that's the terms of the fight.

"Perhaps this time he'll make the weight better."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports Boxing team reacted to Chris Eubank Sr making a stunning surprise appearance, as he arrived with his son at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and they made an emotional ringwalk together.

Hearn believes that Benn can be more dangerous in the rematch now he has boxed once at middleweight.

"He went into that fight with a huge amount of inactivity and obviously the problems over the last couple of years [when Benn was suspended due to an anti-doping violation]. He'd been out for over a year by the time he stepped into the ring," the promoter said.

"Now he goes into the fight with a good 12 rounds under his belt, he goes into the fight with the experience and he goes into the fight having gone into the ring with a much bigger guy in Eubank.

"I think it's probably going to benefit Conor Benn, the rematch. I see it as another 50-50 fight."

Benn has insisted that second time around, he needs to fight with less emotion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With a rematch confirmed for November at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, watch back as Chris Eubank Jr claimed a dramatic points victory over Conor Benn in a hugely entertaining fight from April this year.

"Good luck!" Hearn said. "You are your father's son. There is absolutely no way.

"Nigel Benn never didn't fight off emotion. He never went in there and followed the gameplan really, in all of his big performances.

"Although Conor is I think better at following the gameplan, he fights off emotion.

"What you will see in Benn-Eubank II is the 13th round of Benn-Eubank 1, it will be a carbon copy of the first fight, if not even better."